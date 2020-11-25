PDP Pokemon Charizard Switch Starter Kit matching Amazon low: $15 (40% off) + more

Amazon is now offering the PDP Nintendo Switch Pokemon Charizard Element Starter Kit for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at GameStop. Regularly $25, today’s offer is $10 or 40% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This officially licensed kit includes a travel case for your console, up to six games, and accessories, as well as a USB-C power cable and a cleaning cloth. Alongside adjustable velcro step closures on the inside, the exterior features a flaming red Charizard design. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at this ongoing deal on the RDS Protective Deluxe Travel Case at $13 Prime shipped. Carrying stellar reviews from thousands, this one can carry even more games and accessories alongside your console, but does not include the USB-C charging cable.

But be sure to browse through our early Black Friday Nintendo Switch accessories roundup for even more cases and controllers starting from $10 or less. While the special Black Friday Nintendo Switch console is temporarily out of stock, you’ll find loads of already available game deals right here.

More on the PDP Charizard Switch Starter Kit:

Officially licensed by Pokémon and Nintendo- everything you need for your Nintendo Switch in one complete set

Durable, Nintendo Switch carrying case with Char izard graphics stores your console and upto 6 game cards

Adjustable Velcro strap secures console with or without joy cons attached

Soft, silicone no slip grips for Joy Con controllers and thumb sticks are ergonomically designed for comfortable use

