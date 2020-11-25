Rocketbook Fusion iOS/Android Smart Reusable Notebook now $26 (Reg. $37)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon has the Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook bundle on sale for $25.90 shipped.  Regularly $37, today’s offer is 30% off, a couple bucks under the Rocketbook Black Friday sale price, and the lowest we can find. Unlike the Core model, the Fusion sports 42 reusable pages of various styles including “planning, listing, goal setting, note-taking, sketching, and sharing big ideas.” All of which wipe clean with a damp cloth and can be blasted into the cloud via Google Drive, iCloud, Evernote, and much more. You get the notebook itself as well as a microfiber cloth and a Pilot Frixion pen. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

As we alluded to above, the Rocketbook Black Friday sale is now live directly on the official site and over at Amazon. Deals start from just $12 on the Mini smart notebook, but you’ll find a host of both more affordable options and larger bundles right here

Otherwise, just score one of these vintage-style AmazonBasics Classic Lined Notebooks with the elastic closure for under $9 Prime shipped and call it a day. 

But for more Black Friday home office and tech accessory deals, check out this year’s Twelve South sale from $25 and these top-rated Macally accessories from $10. 

More on the Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook:

  • No more wasting paper – this 42 page notebook has 7 different page styles for planning, listing, goal setting, note-taking, sketching, and sharing big ideas
  • Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android

