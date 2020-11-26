DiscountMags has now kicked off its Black Friday magazine blowout with major price drops on the most popular titles. Starting from just $3.50, titles like Wired, Bon Appetit, Women’s Health, National Geographic, Mens’ Health, Golf Digest, GQ, and more are all now listed at below the usual weekend sale prices, with many of them at some of the best prices of the year. There are no shipping fees, sales tax, or auto-renewals here. Head below for more details on the DiscountMags Black Friday magazine blowout.

DiscountMags Black Friday magazine sale:

While it’s hard to go wrong in the Black Friday magazine blowout, you will want to keep an eye on this still live multi-year Car and Driver offer which is slightly lower than the single year offer on tap today. Otherwise, go wild.

Men’s Health is one particular standout here at $4.50 shipped per year. Currently on sale at Amazon for $7, it can go for as much as $18 per year and is now at one of the lowest prices of the year. This deal can be used to extend an existing subscription, jump in for the first time, or to send as an easy digital gift. Men’s Health is the “essential read for guys who want to be stronger, smarter, grittier and wealthier” while being “dedicated to providing the tools and practical solutions for success in all aspects of life.”

Browse through the rest of the DiscountMags Black Friday magazine blowout sale from $3.50 per year right here. Note: you will find some titles for less, but most of the sought-after titles are listed between $3.50 and $4.50 right now.

Then go check out the Amazon Best Books of 2020 List and dive into these Black Friday gaming book deals. We also have a giant selection of Kindle reads from $2, not to mention he actual Black Friday Kindle reader deals from $60. All of the latest ComiXology graphic novel holiday deals can be found right here.

More on today’s Men’s Health magazine deal:

Advice from the most trusted, experienced, and academically affiliated authorities in health, fitness, weight loss & relationships. Covering everything from fashion to the latest in entertainment, science, and more. Easy accessibility to the latest research in the world’s most credible, peer-reviewed academic journals. Daily coverage of trends in health and wellness.

