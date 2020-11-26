FoodSaver vacuum sealers, Contigo tumblers, and more drop by up to 35% this Thanksgiving

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 35% off products from Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, and more. You’ll find that the Foodsaver V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machine is on sale for $122.39 shipped right now. Normally up to $200, but generally fetching around $180, today’s deal saves up to $77 and is the lowest price that we’ve tracked in 2020 on Amazon. This model of FoodSaver is built to help you save money on your everyday meals. Preserving meat with FoodSaver can help it last for up to 3-years in the freezer, allowing you to plan ahead and buy in bulk. Automatic bag detection makes it super simple to seal things, as well. The built-in roll storage ensures you’re always ready to go, and there’s even a handheld sealer should you pick up any of FoodSaver’s compatible storage containers. Rated 4.7/5 stars. This is far from the only discount we’re tracking today on household goods, so head below to view a few more of our favorites, but Amazon’s landing page will show you everything on sale.

More household discounts:

Be sure to swing by our home goods guide for other great ways to save this Black Friday. You’ll find Top-rated Stanley cookware from $8, Keurig and Nespresso Black Friday deals from $50, Click and Grow smart indoor gardens from $70, Joule Sous Vide Cooker at $150, and much more there.

Foodsaver 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer features:

Simple to use: Built in roll storage and cutter lets you easily make custom sized bags to fit whatever you seal, while led light indicators easily guide you through the vacuum sealing process

Very consistent sealing: Guaranteed to reach an optimal vacuum level and airtight seal; The V4440 is durable, high quality, and backed by a 5 year limited warranty

Automatic moisture detection: Smart technology automatically detects moisture and switches to the correct mode to ensure an airtight seal is achieved. The patented removable drip tray will catch any overflow liquid and is dishwasher safe, making this kitchen appliance easy to clean and maintain

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!