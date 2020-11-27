Gillette Black Friday Amazon sale from $8: Beard care gift set, razors, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering up to 42% off Gillette and Venus razors, refills, shaving cream, and more. One standout here that would make for a great gift is the King C. Gillette Men’s Beard Care Set at $23.83 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $34 and currently fetching $39 direct from Gillette, today’s offer is at least 30% off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This gift set includes transparent shave gel, 99% plant-based beard oil, and an 11-ounce bottle of beard wash. Everything is lightly scented with bergamot, geranium, and Cedar wood. Rated 4+ stars. More Gillette Black Friday deals below. 

We also still have a solid holiday deal live on Philips’ Norelco OneBlade Pro, as well as a host of Oral-B personal care and toothbrush price drops at Amazon. And here’s even more Black Friday shaver deals:

More on the King C. Gillette Beard Care Set:

Formulated with mild cleansers and menthol giving a light cooling sensation that leaves the skin feeling refreshed and comfortable. Clear, non-foaming gel stays clear during your shave so you can edge and shave accurately everyday. Beard oil – non-greasy formula, infused with 99% plant-based oils such as argan, Jojoba, avocado, Macadamia seed and Almond oils to moisturize dry skin under the beard as well as soften your beard. 

