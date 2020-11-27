Lodge’s 6.5-Qt. Cast Iron Dutch Ovens see huge price drops to $48.50 (Reg. $100), more

Walmart is now offering 6.5-quart Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $48.50 shipped. Regularly $100, today’s deal is more than 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Similar, and slightly smaller Lodge cast iron Dutch ovens start at $70 on Amazon right now for comparison. This Walmart exclusive features a cast iron build with a porcelain enamel finish and a 6.5-quart capacity. Oven-safe up to 500-degrees, it is ideal fore everything from “soups and stews to delicious, buttery cobblers.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details and Lodge Black Friday deals below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the 5-quart Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven at $40 shipped on Amazon instead. This one carries even better ratings from over 9,600 customers and provides a very similar cast iron experience for less. It also has an arguably more classic look to it and will be easier to carry if you can get away with the 5-quart capacity.

More Lodge Black Friday deals:

Be sure to check out the ongoing Anova Black Friday sous vide deals before they go out of stock along with the best prices of the year on the entire Instant Pot lineup. And you’ll find even more Black Friday deals all day long right here.

More on Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven:

Limited Quantities Available! The Lodge 6.5 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven in Merlot carries on Lodge’s century-old tradition of excellence as we marry the benefits of cast iron with the beauty of porcelain enamel. The porcelain surface eliminates the need to season the cast iron and the smooth surface will not react to ingredients. This stylish, Enameled Cast Iron 6.5qt Dutch Oven in Merlot can feature as a show piece in your gourmet kitchen. Whatever the function, this powerhouse can handle it! An amazing compliment to any season, impress your guests with sumptuous soups and stews or delicious, buttery cobblers.

