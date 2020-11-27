TCL’s Alto 8+ hybrid Sound Bar and Fire TV streamer drops to $75 (Save 62%)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon offers the TCL Alto 8+ 2.1-Channel Fire TV Sound Bar for $75 shipped. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 62% discount, beats our previous mention by $32, and marks a new all-time low. Combining both a 2.1-channel sound bar and 4K Fire TV this hybrid home theater upgrade elevates your setup in one fell swoop. Even if it’s just for the guest room or den, it’s hard to beat being able to upgrade the audio and streaming media capabilities of your setup at this price. Bluetooth connectivity is joined by optical and HDMI inputs to complete the package alongside Alexa control and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars from our 100 customers. Head below for more.

TCL Alto 8+ Fire TV Sound Bar features:

With a Fire TV 4K streaming media player integrated into the sound bar system, the TCL Sound Bar delivers a complete home cinema experience with video streaming and stunning sound in a single device. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed. Stunning cinematic sound – Bring the excitement of cinematic sound into your home. Engineered to provide impressive acoustic performance, with carefully tuned drivers and dolby digital plus for clear, dynamic and immersive sound.

