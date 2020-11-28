We have now spotted a number of notable Cyber Monday DNA test kit deals from all of the top brands. First up, Amazon is offering the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service for $99 shipped. That’s $100 off the regular $200 price tag and the lowest we can find. By comparison to some of the more basic options out there, this one not only provides information regarding “where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions,” but also details on personal traits and health conditions. “Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.” There are no additional lab fees required to receive your results. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 13,000 customers, this is the best-selling genetics kit on Amazon. More Black Friday DNA test kit deals below.

Cyber Monday DNA test kit deals:

(Update 11/28 10.05 a.m.): This post has now been updated with new Cyber Monday price drops on the Embark Dog DNA Test kits as well as ongoing options for humans.

Black Friday proper is now in full swing with the best prices of the year across every product category. Today’s DNA test kit offers join a host of ongoing software and app deals you can browse through right here including NordVPN’s Black Friday sale as well as these Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements offers.

More on 23andMe Health + Ancestry:

HEALTH FEATURES: Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.*

ANCESTRY AND TRAITS FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences. Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!