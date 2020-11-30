Apple Pencil 2 sees a rare discount for Cyber Monday at $104 (Reg. $129)

Verizon offers the second-generation Apple Pencil for $103.99 shipped. Price reflected in-cart. Regularly $129, this is a particularly rare discount on Apple Pencil from the typical going rate, and just the second we’ve seen of note in 2020. Apple Pencil brings a whole new level of functionality to your iPad Pro or Air. If you’re someone that enjoys creating content on an iPad, then this accessory is essential, with tilt and pressure sensitivity, tap controls for changing tools, and a magnetic design so you won’t lose it. Plus it wirelessly charges with ease, so you won’t have to deal with any more cables than you have to.

For a more affordable alternative, consider the Jamjake Stylus Pen for $24.55. That price is good for today only and down from the usual $40 going rate. Of course, you’ll miss out on some of the best features of the Apple Pencil above, but it’s a solid option for basic functionality. You won’t find varying pressure levels and iOS integration here, which are two main selling points of the Apple Pencil. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

You’ll find even more Cyber Monday deals in our Apple guide, including today’s B&H promotion that discounts the latest MacBooks and iPad Pro. You can also save on the latest Apple Watch models with deals from $230 on a number of different Series 6 and SE listings. Don’t forget Woot’s big 1-day sale on iPhones, MacBooks, and more that’s currently ongoing.

Apple Pencil features:

Apple Pencil features the precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.

With Apple Pencil, you can turn iPad into your notepad, canvas, or just about anything else you can imagine.

Compatible with iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Generation).

Apple Pencil is designed to be an even more comfortable, natural tool to use. The seamless design — no connectors or moving parts — makes it easy to store

