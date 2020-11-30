Braun, Gillette, and Venus deals from $7.50: Beard kit gift sets, razors, epilators, more

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 43% off Braun, Gillette, and Venus shavers and razors. You can score the King C. Gillette Complete Men’s Beard Care Gift Kit for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $75, and not to be confused with the basic version we posted for Black Friday, this is $25 or 33% in savings and a new Amazon all-time low. Including a single blade razor, beard and face wash, beard balm, shave gel, and oil, this is a great little gift set to consider. The razor itself features a double-edge safety design made of stainless steel and the whole thing ships in a gift box. Rated 4+ stars. More Braun, Gillette, and Venus Cyber Monday deals below. 

More Braun, Gillette, and Venus deals:

***Note: the prices will drop even lower on some items when you opt for Subscribe & Save. 

Be sure to browse through our Cyber Monday shaver roundup for additional offers from $40 on Philips OneBlade, full-body grooming kits, and more. And while we are talking personal care, be sure to score yourself Etekcity’s HealthKit-enabled smart scale at a new Amazon low and dive into our electric toothbrush/Whitestrips deals for even more from $9

More on the King C. Gillette Men’s Beard Gift Kit:

The pinnacle of over a century’s worth of innovation and expertise, and the only range that bears the name of our company’s founder: King C. Gillette. Having a beard is more than just letting your facial hair grow. Maintaining a well-groomed beard is a craft that requires the right tools. Fueled by the spirit of our founder, the new King C. Gillette line includes a complete set of precision tools and quality care products, to enable every man to create his own unique style.

