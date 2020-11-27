Black Friday game deals: Marvel’s Avengers, Star Wars Squadrons, Mario Maker 2, more

As part of today’s Black Friday game deals, Amazon is now offering Marvel’s Avengers on PS4 for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Best Buy is also matching at $25 on both PS4 and Xbox One. Regularly $60, this one is now at the lowest price we have ever tracked and is a couple bucks under the previous best Black Friday listing. This version will net you free upgrades to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version as well. You can learn more about that right here and in our gameplay coverage. All of the best Black Friday game deals are now live down below including Star Wars: Squadrons, Mario 3D All-Stars, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Madden NFL 21, Super Mario Odyssey, Crash Bandicoot 4, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Nintendo Black Friday game deals now live!
- PlayStation Black Friday game sale live!
- Xbox Black Friday game sale now live!
- PlayStation Plus and PS Now from $20 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-months from $20 (Reg. $45)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Black Friday game deals:
- Star Wars: Squadrons $17 (Reg. $40)
- Aladdin and The Lion King Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Streets of Rage 4 $25 (Reg. $35)
- Resident Evil 4 Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $30 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $48 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $47 (Reg. $60)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $25 (Reg. $50+)
- Tony Hawk’s: Pro Skater 1 + 2 $25 (Reg. $40)
- Destroy All Humans! $15 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched at Walmart
- Bioshock: The Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $50)
- CODE VEIN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mario Tennis Aces $30 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 21 $28 (Reg. $60)
- Matched digital at Amazon
- Doom Eternal $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Xbox One/Series X & PS4/PS5
- Hollow Knight Switch $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 11 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe $35 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead $15 on Switch, PS4, and Xbox One (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered $20 (Reg. $40)
- Just Dance 2021 $30 (Reg. $50)
- FIFA 21 Xbox One/Series X/S $28 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Edition $100 (Reg. $200)
- NBA 2K21 $28 (Reg. $60)
- PGA Tour 2K21 $28 (Reg. $60)
- NHL 21 $28 (Reg. $60)
- Super Bomberman R $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- Need For Speed: Heat $15 (Reg. $30)
- Need for Speed: Heat Deluxe $21 (Reg. $70)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Grand Theft Auto V $13 (Reg. $30)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered $25 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Forces + Super Monkey Ball $25 (Reg. $40)
- The Outer Worlds $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Or $30 on Switch (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 Xbox and PS4 $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Dishonored and Prey $30 (Reg. $60)
- Maneater $13 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order $25 (Reg. $50+)
- Civilization VI Switch $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Rare Replay $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Far Cry New Dawn $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $18+)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $50 (Reg. $60)
- Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
