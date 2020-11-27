Black Friday game deals: Marvel’s Avengers, Star Wars Squadrons, Mario Maker 2, more

As part of today’s Black Friday game deals, Amazon is now offering Marvel’s Avengers on PS4 for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Best Buy is also matching at $25 on both PS4 and Xbox One. Regularly $60, this one is now at the lowest price we have ever tracked and is a couple bucks under the previous best Black Friday listing. This version will net you free upgrades to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version as well. You can learn more about that right here and in our gameplay coverage. All of the best Black Friday game deals are now live down below including Star Wars: Squadrons, Mario 3D All-Stars, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, Madden NFL 21, Super Mario Odyssey, Crash Bandicoot 4, and much more.

