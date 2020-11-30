Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox Micro Speaker $37 (26% off), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesCyber Monday 2020Tribit
From $7

Tribit Direct (100% positive all-time feedback from 7,200+) via Amazon is currently offering its StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker for $37.18 shipped. Down from $50, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, marks the second-best we’ve seen this year, and comes within $4 of the low. Tribit’s compact Bluetooth speaker delivers an IP67 water-resistant form-factor to ensure you can rock out just about anywhere. There’s a stylish fabric-covered design that lets it stand out from other speakers on the market, not to mention the brand’s XBass tuning feature for dishing out a more “well-rounded” sound profile. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

  • ESR Air Armor iPhone 12 mini Case: $7 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code F26HB9YQ 
  • ESR 10W Metal Wireless Charger: $10 (Reg. $21) | Amazon
    • w/ code BDCESRBF
  • OtterBox Defender Galaxy S20+ Case: $34 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
  • ESR Foldable 10W Qi Charger: $9 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code BDCESRBF
  • Mpow M30 True Wireless Earbuds: $28 (Reg. $35) | Amazon

Tribit StormBox Micro bluetooth speaker may be small, but it is both loud and powerful, making it definitely the life of any party! Regardless of the type of tunes you play, full-sounding mids and trebels will bring your music to life. Adopt exclusive built-in XBass tuning DSP technology, This outstanding wireless speaker will reward you with more extension bass. A resoundingly deep bass will surprise you with its versatility in handling different genres.

IP67 means this portable speaker has unparalleled water and dust protection. Waterproof technology, plus fabric-covered exterior, will keep it safe and in good working order if it falls into the water, even if it is soapy or salty.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Cyber Monday 2020 Tribit

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon Cyber Monday toy sale from $3: Playskool, Rock E...
Amazon Men’s Fashion deals offer up to 50% off Le...
Evenflo Pivot All-Terrain Double Stroller returns to al...
Logitech LIGHTSYNC PC gaming mice and keyboards are up ...
Cyber Monday iOS + Mac app deals: Hyper Light Drifter, ...
Amazon Cyber Monday watch sale from $17: Fossil Hybrid ...
Save up to 30% on Govee smart light strips, temperature...
Amazon’s slashing prices on Sperry Boots for Cybe...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Tribit StormBox IPX7 Speaker $47 (22% off), more

From $9 Learn More
40% off

Save up to 40% on Bose speakers, headphones, audio sunglasses, more from $79

From $79 Learn More
Reg. $100

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 falls to new all-time low at $50 (Save 50%), more

$50 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 6-foot USB-C to Lightning Cable $8, more

From $8 Learn More
Up to 40%

Outfit your iPhone, Android, Mac, or iPad with new AUKEY accessories from $7

From $7 Learn More
62% off

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger $40 (20% off), more

From $6 Learn More
50% off

Logitech LIGHTSYNC PC gaming mice and keyboards are up to 50% off from $15

$15+ Learn More
Reg. $1+

Cyber Monday iOS + Mac app deals: Hyper Light Drifter, Super Hydorah, Simply Yoga, more

FREE+ Learn More