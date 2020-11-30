Cyber Monday game deals: Tsushima, TLOU II, Madden, Spider-Man, Sonic, Star Wars, more

As part of today’s Cyber Monday game deals, Amazon is now offering Ghost of Tsushima for $33.99 shipped. Price reflected in the cart. Also matched at Target with an additional 5% off for RedCard holders for a total of $32.30 shipped. This one dropped from $60 to $40 for Black Friday and is now at the lowest price we have tracked. Transporting players back to late 13th century Japan, this gorgeous open world also received a giant, and completely free, DLC multiplayer add-on that significantly expands the experience. You can learn more about that right here. Down below, we are now tracking some of the most popular titles at 15% under the best Black Friday prices in some cases. Those include The Last of Us Part II, Tony Hawk’s: Pro Skater 1 + 2, Madden NFL 21, NBA 2K21, FIFA 21, Spider-Man GOTY Edition, Sonic Mania, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Death Stranding, Marvel’s Avengers, and more.

