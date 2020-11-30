Cyber Monday game deals: Tsushima, TLOU II, Madden, Spider-Man, Sonic, Star Wars, more

As part of today’s Cyber Monday game deals, Amazon is now offering Ghost of Tsushima for $33.99 shipped. Price reflected in the cart. Also matched at Target with an additional 5% off for RedCard holders for a total of $32.30 shipped. This one dropped from $60 to $40 for Black Friday and is now at the lowest price we have tracked. Transporting players back to late 13th century Japan, this gorgeous open world also received a giant, and completely free, DLC multiplayer add-on that significantly expands the experience. You can learn more about that right here. Down below, we are now tracking some of the most popular titles at 15% under the best Black Friday prices in some cases. Those include The Last of Us Part II, Tony Hawk’s: Pro Skater 1 + 2, Madden NFL 21, NBA 2K21, FIFA 21, Spider-Man GOTY Edition, Sonic Mania, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Death Stranding, Marvel’s Avengers, and more.
Digital Sales and More:
Cyber Monday game deals:
- The Last of Us Part II $25.50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Target with extra 5% off w/ RedCard
- Tony Hawk’s: Pro Skater 1 + 2 $21 (Reg. $40)
- God of War $8.50 (Reg. $20)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $21 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 21 $25.50 (Reg. $60)
- NBA 2K21 $25.50 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 21 $25.50 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania $8.50 (Reg. 20)
- Spider-Man GOTY $17 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Super Mario Party $80 (Reg. $100)
- Death Stranding $17 (Reg. $35+)
- Marvel’s Avengers $25.50 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Cuphead $15 on Switch, PS4, and Xbox One (Reg. $20)
- Just Dance 2021 $25.50 (Reg. $50)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order $21 (Reg. $50+)
- Target now offers extra 15% off all Black Friday game deals
- Star Wars: Squadrons $21 (Reg. $40)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $30 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $47 (Reg. $60)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $25 (Reg. $50+)
- Destroy All Humans! $15 (Reg. $40)
- CODE VEIN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Doom Eternal $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Xbox One/Series X & PS4/PS5
- Hollow Knight Switch $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 11 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered $20 (Reg. $40)
- Marvel’s Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Edition $100 (Reg. $200)
- Need For Speed: Heat $15 (Reg. $30)
- Need for Speed: Heat Deluxe $21 (Reg. $70)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Grand Theft Auto V $12 (Reg. $30)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered $25 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Forces + Super Monkey Ball $21 (Reg. $40)
- The Outer Worlds $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil 2 Xbox and PS4 $16 (Reg. $40+)
- Dishonored and Prey $30 (Reg. $60)
- Maneater $13 (Reg. $40)
- Civilization VI Switch $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Rare Replay $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Far Cry New Dawn $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $18+)
- Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20)
Pre-orders:
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
