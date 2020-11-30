Cyber Monday game deals: Tsushima, TLOU II, Madden, Spider-Man, Sonic, Star Wars, more

As part of today’s Cyber Monday game deals, Amazon is now offering Ghost of Tsushima for $33.99 shipped. Price reflected in the cart. Also matched at Target with an additional 5% off for RedCard holders for a total of $32.30 shipped. This one dropped from $60 to $40 for Black Friday and is now at the lowest price we have tracked. Transporting players back to late 13th century Japan, this gorgeous open world also received a giant, and completely free, DLC multiplayer add-on that significantly expands the experience. You can learn more about that right here. Down below, we are now tracking some of the most popular titles at 15% under the best Black Friday prices in some cases. Those include The Last of Us Part II, Tony Hawk’s: Pro Skater 1 + 2, Madden NFL 21, NBA 2K21, FIFA 21, Spider-Man GOTY Edition, Sonic Mania, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Death Stranding, Marvel’s Avengers, and more.

Digital Sales and More:

Cyber Monday game deals:

Pre-orders:

All-new Age of Empires Battle Royale game mode arrives in ‘biggest update’ ever

Steam beta gains initial DualSense + Series X controller support

EA Play now available on console with Game Pass Ultimate, coming to PC Dec 15

Play PS5 titles via PS4 with new Sony Remote app

Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: The Mushroom Kingdom’s most sought-after gear

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming to EA Play + Game Pass Ultimate on November 10

