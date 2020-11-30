Evenflo Pivot All-Terrain Double Stroller returns to all-time low at $210 (Reg. $300)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering the Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Double Stroller Wagon for $209.90 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $300 and originally sold for $350. The Evenflo Pivot Xplore is a great option for growing families with more than one child. It can be adapted for push or pull use, making it easy to tote around multiple children at a time. There is a canopy over the top with a UPF 50+ shield, which can help provide additional protection from the sun. Additional storage can be found on the inside, as well. Rated an impressive 4.8/5 stars by nearly 1,100 Amazon reviewers.
Only have one kid in tow? Consider picking up the Graco Modes Stroller. This model offers up a 3-in-1 design that includes a car seat carrier, bassinet, and stroller. If you’re only hauling around one child, this is a solid option instead. Plus, the smaller footprint will make it an easy option for travel. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Now that the stroller situation is sorted out, consider picking up some Play-Doh in today’s Cyber Monday sale over at Amazon. You can find a variety of deals from $5.50 Prime shipped discounted for today only. For the bigger kids, there’s also a nice selection of NERF blasters on sale for Cyber Monday, too.
Evenflo Pivot Xplore Double Stroller Wagon features:
- Push or pull, decide on the fly. It’s easy to adapt your ride with a flip of the handle
- All-terrain wheels give you the freedom to go from pavement to beach and beyond
- Canopies with UPF 50+ help shield your child from the sun’s harmful rays
- Spacious storage: easy access basket to hold all your child care essentials. Rotates into the wagon when only one child is seated
- Storage inside and out keeps everything you need within arm’s reach -from water bottles to diaper bags
