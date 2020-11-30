Evenflo Pivot All-Terrain Double Stroller returns to all-time low at $210 (Reg. $300)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering the Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Double Stroller Wagon for $209.90 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $300 and originally sold for $350. The Evenflo Pivot Xplore is a great option for growing families with more than one child. It can be adapted for push or pull use, making it easy to tote around multiple children at a time. There is a canopy over the top with a UPF 50+ shield, which can help provide additional protection from the sun. Additional storage can be found on the inside, as well. Rated an impressive 4.8/5 stars by nearly 1,100 Amazon reviewers.

Only have one kid in tow? Consider picking up the Graco Modes Stroller. This model offers up a 3-in-1 design that includes a car seat carrier, bassinet, and stroller. If you’re only hauling around one child, this is a solid option instead. Plus, the smaller footprint will make it an easy option for travel. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now that the stroller situation is sorted out, consider picking up some Play-Doh in today’s Cyber Monday sale over at Amazon. You can find a variety of deals from $5.50 Prime shipped discounted for today only. For the bigger kids, there’s also a nice selection of NERF blasters on sale for Cyber Monday, too.

Evenflo Pivot Xplore Double Stroller Wagon features:

Push or pull, decide on the fly. It’s easy to adapt your ride with a flip of the handle

All-terrain wheels give you the freedom to go from pavement to beach and beyond

Canopies with UPF 50+ help shield your child from the sun’s harmful rays

Spacious storage: easy access basket to hold all your child care essentials. Rotates into the wagon when only one child is seated

Storage inside and out keeps everything you need within arm’s reach -from water bottles to diaper bags

