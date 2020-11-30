Roborock smart robotic vacuums now up to 40% off starting at $189

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Roborock’s official Amazon storefront is taking up to 40% off a selection of its robotic vacuums starting at $189 shipped. Leading the way here is the S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop at $359.99. Usually fetching $600, today’s offer is good for the full 40% off, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. Doubling as a robotic mop alongside its vacuuming capabilities, the Roborock S6 Pure brings laser-guided navigation into the mix for more efficient cleaning. You’ll also be able to count on Alexa voice control, as well as a 2.5-hour runtime and 2000Pa suction system. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,000 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other Roborock deals:

If you’d prefer to do the vacuuming yourself, we’re also still tracking a series of discounts on Shark and Bissell models from $98. Delivering a few different ways to refresh your upright vacuum, you’re looking at some of the best prices to date. Then head over to our home goods guide for all of the other notable Cyber Monday deals to refresh your space.

Roborock S6 Pure features:

Precision LiDAR Navigation & Z-shape Cleaning Route: Effective, detailed home-mapping and comprehensive cleaning. Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot, total controlled by roborock app and Alexa voice control. Strong suction easily lifts dust from floors, automatic carpet boost switches to full power on carpets for deeper cleaning.

