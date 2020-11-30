Sabrent SSD Amazon lows return for Cyber Monday, priced from $90 (Up to 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Sabrent Solid-State Drives. Headlining the bunch is the Rocket Q 2TB NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive at $187.49 shipped. That’s $62 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This NVMe solid-state drive boasts read speeds of up to 3200MB/s and write of 2900MB/s. Adding it to your setup is bound to level up performance when video editing, gaming, and the list goes on. More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have left a review, with its rating averaging out at 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Sabrent drive discounts below.

More Sabrent storage deals:

This is far from the only storage deals we currently have going on right now. Yesterday we pulled together a list of early Cyber Monday discounts from $15 and just a bit ago we found Western Digital portable and desktop solutions as low as $42.

Sabrent Rocket Q 2TB NVMe SSD features:

M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 Interface.

PCIe 3.1 Compliant / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.

Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.

Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!