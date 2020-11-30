Sabrent SSD Amazon lows return for Cyber Monday, priced from $90 (Up to 30% off)

-
AmazonCyber Monday 2020SabrentStorage
30% off From $90

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Sabrent Solid-State Drives. Headlining the bunch is the Rocket Q 2TB NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive at $187.49 shipped. That’s $62 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This NVMe solid-state drive boasts read speeds of up to 3200MB/s and write of 2900MB/s. Adding it to your setup is bound to level up performance when video editing, gaming, and the list goes on. More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have left a review, with its rating averaging out at 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Sabrent drive discounts below.

More Sabrent storage deals:

This is far from the only storage deals we currently have going on right now. Yesterday we pulled together a list of early Cyber Monday discounts from $15 and just a bit ago we found Western Digital portable and desktop solutions as low as $42.

Sabrent Rocket Q 2TB NVMe SSD features:

  • M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 Interface.
  • PCIe 3.1 Compliant / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.
  • Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.
  • Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Cyber Monday 2020

Sabrent Storage

About the Author

Save up to 42% on ecobee, TP-Link, Yale, and other smar...
Cyber Monday builds out your DIY kit with BLACK+DECKER ...
Amazon’s Shark and Bissell Gold Box levels up flo...
Amazon Cyber Monday kitchen sale from $7: KitchenAid, B...
Pixel 4 XL drops to $549 (Save $350) + OnePlus 8T at $6...
NERF blasters and accessories highlight this Gold Box f...
OontZ Angle 3 Pro sports IPX7 waterproofing + 15-hours ...
SodaStream sparkling water makers start from $50 for Cy...
Show More Comments

Related

Save up to 33%

Save up to 33% on WD, Samsung, and LaCie storage priced from $60

$60+ Learn More

WD unveils blazing-fast SN850 NVMe Solid-State Drive, Thunderbolt 3 dock, more

Learn More
$50 off

Early Cyber Monday storage deals abound from $15: 5TB external $95, 2TB SSDs $170, more

From $15 Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – PC Gaming: 27-inch 240Hz monitor $500, RTX 2070 Super PC $1,250, more

Learn More
Up to 42% off

Save up to 42% on ecobee, TP-Link, Yale, and other smart home gear from $10

$10+ Learn More
UP to 30% off

Cyber Monday builds out your DIY kit with BLACK+DECKER power tool deals from $25

From $25 Learn More
Save 39%

Amazon’s Shark and Bissell Gold Box levels up floor-cleaning from $98 (Up to 39% off)

From $98 Learn More
40% off

Amazon Cyber Monday kitchen sale from $7: KitchenAid, Brita, Le Creuset, more up to 40% off

From $7 Learn More