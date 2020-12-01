Amazon’s Gold Box offers best-selling Kindle eBooks from $3

-
AmazonMedia
Up to 70% From $3

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Kindle eBooks from $2.99. Being digital titles, you’ll see these books pop-up on your Kindle instantly. You’ll find a wide selection of books on sale today with stellar 4+ star ratings on just about everything. This is a great way to score some new titles at a notable discount. Head below for our top picks.

Top picks include:

Make sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on Kindle eBooks from all sorts of genres. Prefer a physical book? Amazon is now running its annual $5 off $20 promotion for Cyber Week, where you can choose from a long list of best-selling and classic books to put under the tree this year.

More on The Book of Lost Friends:

From the bestselling author of Before We Were Yours comes a new historical novel: the dramatic story of three young women searching for family amid the destruction of the post–Civil War South, and of a modern-day teacher who learns of their story and its vital connection to her students’ lives.

