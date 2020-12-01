CamelBak water bottles start from $11 Prime shipped today (Up to 35% off)

Today only, Woot is offering up to 35% off CamelBak water bottles with free shipping for Prime members and a $6 delivery fee otherwise. You can score the 21-ounce CamelBak Podium Dirt Series Chill Insulated Bike Water Bottle for $10.99. Regularly $17 at Amazon, today’s offer is 35% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. While more of a sport-style bottle, it still features a double-wall design that keeps “water cold twice as long.” This model has a nozzle cover to keep dirt out and everything comes apart for an easy clean. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

But if the sporty/workout style of the lead deal isn’t working for you, check out this 32-ounce Nalgen Tritan Wide Mouth Water Bottle at $10 Prime shipped. It carries stellar reviews and even more water, but it might not fit in your bike water bottle cage and doesn’t feature the double-wall design. 

Otherwise, be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot CamelBak water bottle sale for deals starting from $11.50.  

Speaking of workout companions, we just spotted Jabra’s Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds fall to $130 along with other sets from $40 right here. You’ll also still find some hangover AirPods deals live from $140

More on the CamelBak Podium Insulated Bike Water Bottle:

  • Keeps your mouth clean and your drink cold twice as long
  • Double-Walled Construction: Keeps water cold twice as long
  • Optimized Cage Fit: Engineered to securely fit in a variety of bottle cages
  • Easy to Clean Interface: All parts can separate for thorough cleaning
  • Nozzle Cover: Keeps dirt out and your mouth clean

