Harman Citation 100 Google Assistant Speaker now $100 for today only (Reg. $200+)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Harman Kardon Citation 100 Google Assistant Speaker for $99.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $350 at Harman Kardon and Best Buy, this one sells for $200 at B&H and $150 at Amazon in refurbished condition. Today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Surrounded in a dirt-repellant and flame retardant fabric material, the Citation 100 looks as nice as it functions. Along with the ability to create a whole-home audio setup with other Citation speakers, this model houses Google Assistant so you can bark orders at your new speaker to get answers, play music, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the built-in voice assistant and Citation compatibility don’t do anything for you, save a fortune and opt for this DOSS SoundBox Touch Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker at $23 Prime shipped and call it a day. It carries stellar ratings from over 40,000 Amazon customers and comes in at about $80 less than our lead deal.

But we have plenty of notable speaker deals to browse through right now. Anker’s Cyber Week sale is now live from $13, Denon AirPlay and Alexa-enabled speakers are now 20% off, and deals on Amazon’s latest Echo speakers from $10 are still live right here. Head over to our Bluetooth speaker roundup for even more options.

Just be sure to check out our hands-on video review for the Harman Kardon Citation ONE for more info on HK’s whole-home audio system.

More on the Harman Kardon Citation 100:

Citation 100 blends innovation in home audio entertainment with a sophisticated and beautiful design. The premium blended wool fabric, made by Kvadrat, is dirt repellent and flame retardant. Citation 100 is intended to be used for streaming music. A consumer can stream Bluetooth audio to the speaker. A consumer can connect their speaker to the localWi-Fi Network and stream music with Google Chromecast. In addition, the speaker will work with Google Home.

