Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 2-in-1 Qi Charging Stand $16 (38% off), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSeneo
67% off $4+

Topyo Pro (a Seneo-affiliated seller with 98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 2-in-1 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad and Apple Watch Stand for $15.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $26 and just having dropped to $20, today’s offer amounts to 38% in savings and marks a new all-time low. Perfect for streamlining your nightstand, this 2-in-1 charger provides a spot to refuel your iPhone and Apple Watch. Its Qi pad can dish out both 10 or 7.5W speeds and pairs with a slot to place your wearable. Over 17,900 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • ESR Air Armor iPhone 12 Mini Case: $4 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code CXDHSHDE
  • 10W Qi Charger Car Mount: $13 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
    • w/ code 50HK9P5W
  • 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $22 (Reg. $27) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • ESR Foldable 10W Qi Charger: $15 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
    • w/ code 25NCVBGJ

Seneo 2-in-1 wireless charger pad with charging dock for Apple Watch carries the exclusive ATB technology which reduces operating temperature by at least 4 degrees Celsius for safe and swift charging. The base of the Watch charging dock had been sloped, which is convenient to connect with Watch tightly. The wireless charging pad decorated with threaded silicone for stable charging and it is also the “sweet spot” for charging accurately.

 The Type-C port extended in the bottom cable storage, applied with both USB and Type-C charging cables for Watch. There is Type-C data cable is included in the package for wireless charger juices reversibly, rapidly and stably.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Seneo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Melissa & Doug Learn-to-Play Piano hits Amazon low...
Joseph Joseph’s #1 best-selling DrawerStore organ...
Treat your battlestation to Razer’s Seiren X USB ...
Brother’s smartphone-powered label maker falls by...
August’s best-selling HomeKit Smart Lock Pro fall...
Kershaw Leek Pocket Knife hits Amazon 2020 low at $32 s...
Amazon reports record Black Friday and Cyber Monday tur...
Linksys HomeKit 802.11ac Wi-Fi System falls to Amazon l...
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 65% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable $7 (50% off), more

From $5 Learn More
62% off

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 65W USB-C PD GaN Charger $40 (20% off), more

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $160

Melissa & Doug Learn-to-Play Piano hits Amazon low at $89.50 + more toy sets from $10.50

$10.50+ Learn More
$9 off

Joseph Joseph’s #1 best-selling DrawerStore organizer hits Amazon low at $8.50

$8.50 Learn More
60% off

Cole Haan’s Best Holiday Gifts Sale offers its most popular styles under $100 + free shipping

Under $100 Learn More
Save 30%

Treat your battlestation to Razer’s Seiren X USB Streaming Mic at $70 (Save 30%)

$70 Learn More
Reg. $60

Brother’s smartphone-powered label maker falls by $20, now $40 at Amazon

$40 Learn More
Reg. $100

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller + Mario Odyssey bundle now $69 (Reg. $100+)

$69 Learn More