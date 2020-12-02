Today only, prev-gen. iPad Pro starts at $585, more from $100 (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers certified refurbished 2018 Apple 11- and 12-inch iPad Pro from $584.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will be added on at checkout. Depending on the model, you can save upwards of $200 off the original price with the best deals coming on the higher-end configurations. Today’s deals are $50 less than our previous mention. You’ll find even more deals from today’s sale on previous-generation refurbished iPads starting at $100.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10-hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Check out our Apple guide for more deals this holiday season. We have a great batch of deals in the Cyber Week Apple sale at B&H, including notable price drops on the latest iPad Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro. You can save upwards of $300 off some of Apple’s newest releases and more. We also have a nice deal on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad at this time from $299.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro features:

  • A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • 12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera
  • Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound
  • 802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • USB-C connector for charging and accessories
  • iOS 12 with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

