ASUS 15.6-inch VivoBook Touchscreen Laptop + 256GB SSD for $600 (Reg. $650+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the ASUS 15.6-inch VivoBook FHD Touchscreen Notebook 1.0GHz/8GB/256GB for $599.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $650 at Amazon, today’s deal is at least $50 off and well under the next best listing direct from ASUS on similar models. This is an R Series 15.6-inch FHD NanoEdge touchscreen notebook with an Intel Core i5-1035G1 at 1.0GHz and a 256GB PCIe SSD. Alongside the fingerprint reader and backlit keyboard, it sports three USB-3.0+ slots as well as a USB-C jack, HDMI, and a microSD card reader. Ratings are thin on this model, but other ASUS Vivobook models carry solid ratings. More details below.

But if you’re just looking for a simple laptop for basic web browsing and the like, take a look at the Intel core i3-8145U model with a 128GB M.2 SSD for $499 shipped. This one doesn’t have as much storage, but it will more than suffice as a basic net browser or for the grandparents. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,300 Amazon customers.

We are also still tracking some great deals on Microsoft Surface models at as much as $200 off as well as the HP 14-inch Chromebook X360 and Lenovo’s 11-inch Chromebook Flex 3 at an all-time low of $179.

More on the ASUS 15.6-inch VivoBook Touchscreen Notebook:

VivoBook 15 pushes the limits of what’s possible, inspiring you to break new bounds. The new frameless four-sided NanoEdge design gives VivoBook 15 an almost-bezel-free display with vast amounts of screen area and extremely immersive visuals, for work and play. Even with the ultra slim bezel, a pleasing HD camera is accommodated on the top bezel for you to videochat with family and friends a world away.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!