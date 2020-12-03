ASUS 15.6-inch VivoBook Touchscreen Laptop + 256GB SSD for $600 (Reg. $650+)

-
AmazonAsus
Reg. $650+ $600

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the ASUS 15.6-inch VivoBook FHD Touchscreen Notebook 1.0GHz/8GB/256GB for $599.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $650 at Amazon, today’s deal is at least $50 off and well under the next best listing direct from ASUS on similar models. This is an R Series 15.6-inch FHD NanoEdge touchscreen notebook with an Intel Core i5-1035G1 at 1.0GHz and a 256GB PCIe SSD. Alongside the fingerprint reader and backlit keyboard, it sports three USB-3.0+ slots as well as a USB-C jack, HDMI, and a microSD card reader. Ratings are thin on this model, but other ASUS Vivobook models carry solid ratings. More details below. 

But if you’re just looking for a simple laptop for basic web browsing and the like, take a look at the Intel core i3-8145U model with a 128GB M.2 SSD for $499 shipped. This one doesn’t have as much storage, but it will more than suffice as a basic net browser or for the grandparents. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,300 Amazon customers. 

We are also still tracking some great deals on Microsoft Surface models at as much as $200 off as well as the HP 14-inch Chromebook X360 and Lenovo’s 11-inch Chromebook Flex 3 at an all-time low of $179

More on the ASUS 15.6-inch VivoBook Touchscreen Notebook:

VivoBook 15 pushes the limits of what’s possible, inspiring you to break new bounds. The new frameless four-sided NanoEdge design gives VivoBook 15 an almost-bezel-free display with vast amounts of screen area and extremely immersive visuals, for work and play. Even with the ultra slim bezel, a pleasing HD camera is accommodated on the top bezel for you to videochat with family and friends a world away.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Asus

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Eve Cam delivers HomeKit Secure Video, more for $135 sh...
JBL’s unique RGB Pulse 4 Bluetooth Speaker falls to $...
Amazon has starter electric guitar + amp bundles on sal...
Kobe’s Mamba Mentality hardcover book hits Amazon...
Amazon 1-day bamboo memory foam pillow sale from $24.50...
HomeKit highlights this affordable smart plug at $22, p...
Take nearly $100 off Apple’s new M1 13-inch MacBo...
Zinus bed frames, mattresses, and toppers fall as low a...
Show More Comments

Related

EVOO’s new gaming laptops offer up to RTX graphics, 120Hz+ displays, more from $850

Learn More
$350 off

Take $350 from Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and score a new Amazon all-time low

$2,099+ Learn More
Shop now

Microsoft Surface Black Friday sale: Book 3 $1,300, Duo Smartphone $200 off, more

$60+ Learn More
$1,299

Take nearly $100 off Apple’s new M1 13-inch MacBook Pro (New Amazon low)

$1,200 Learn More

Cyber Monday 2020 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs, home goods, more

Learn More
Reg. $380

HP’s 14-inch Chromebook X360 falls to best price in months at $300 (Save 21%)

$300 Learn More
30% off

Upgrade your PC with Samsung internal SSDs starting at $60 (Save up to 30%)

$60+ Learn More
Up to $100

Apple’s new MacBooks and Mac mini see first discounts with these exclusive deals

$663+ Learn More