Gerber Bamboo Quadrant Flipper Knife hits Amazon low at $22 (Reg. $32) + more

Amazon is now offering the Gerber Bamboo Quadrant Straight Edge Flipper Knife for $22.07 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $32 or so, today’s offer is about 30% off the going rate and the lowest price wed an find. Perfect timing for gift giving or stuffing the stockings, the bamboo handle on this model carries a 2.7-inch stainless steel blade. The “sturdy finger flipper” makes deploying the blade safe and simple while a built-in pocket clip keeps it right by your side. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,200 Amazon customers. More multi-tools and pocket knife deals below.

For something even more affordable, check out the Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Folding Knife for $16.50 Prime shipped. This carries solid reviews from over 17,000 Amazon customers and comes in at about $6 less than today’s lead deal. You won’t get the fancy bamboo handle here, but it is otherwise just as capacbkle.

Having said that, there are loads of notable pocket knife and multi-tools on sale for the holidays right now. First check out our list of the best multi-tools from $5, then head over to our Cyber week Gerber roundup for additional offers from $13 or yesterday’s deals for Kershaw options and more starting from $22.

More on the Gerber Bamboo Quadrant Knife:

The Quadrant is a modern Flipper knife with Bamboo handle scales and a sleek blade to set it apart.

Deploying the blade is intuitive and simple with a sturdy finger flipper.

A straight edge sheep foot blade shape is built for style and utility with an ample cutting edge to handle those daily tasks.

A pocket clip secures the knife while not in use.

The Quadrant features a 2. 7 Inch 7Cr17MoV stainless steel blade

