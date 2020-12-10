Save 20% on Goal Zero’s popular USB-C power banks, solar panels, more from $16

Goal Zero’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its power banks and portable charging accessories starting at $16. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is on its Sherpa 100AC Portable Power Bank at $239.95. Usually fetching $300, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $15 of the 2020 low, and is the best we’ve seen in seven months. Armed with a 25,600mAh internal battery, Sherpa 100AC can refuel everything from smartphones to your MacBook thanks to its two 60W USB-C ports, AC outlet, and integrated 5W Qi charging pad. Better yet, it’s also compatible with the brand’s line of solar panels and other charging gear. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Goal Zero Sherpa 100AC features:

Portable power for laptops, phones, tablets, cameras, and much more—the Goal Zero Sherpa 100AC Power Bankmakes it possible to charge and run your devices on the plane, in the field, and off the grid. This two-pound, 7.5 x 5.7 x 1″ power bank comes with the outputs you need to charge even power-hungry devices quickly.

