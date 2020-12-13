Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds see first price cut to $229 (Save $50)

Nordstrom currently offers the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $229 shipped with the savings automatically applying at checkout. You’ll need to be a Nordstrom rewards member to lock-in the discount, but it’s free to sign up. Usually fetching $279, today’s offer is good for a $50 price cut and marks the very first time we’ve seen these new earbuds on sale. Having just launched in September, the recent Bose QuietComfort Earbuds take on AirPods Pro with active noise cancelling features in tow alongside up to 18-hours of playback with the included charging case. You’re also looking at an IPX4 water-resistance rating, allowing the earbuds to accompany you on workouts and runs. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you can live without the ANC features found above, going with the Bose Sport Earbuds is still a great way to score one of the brand’s latest releases. These true wireless earbuds deliver a similar workout-ready design with up to 5-hours of playback per charge. And at $159, you’ll save a decent amount of extra cash compared to the featured pair of earbuds.

Then don’t forget that if you’re looking to bring the Bose fidelity to your home theater, its AirPlay 2-enabled Soundbar 500 has dropped to an all-time low at $449. Otherwise, be sure to check out all of the price cuts in our headphones guide today for more.

Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds features:

Designed with breakthrough acoustic innovations, these compact, Bluetooth wireless earbuds produce crisp, clear audio and rich, deep bass over a bed of virtual silence — so you can hear all kinds of details that typically get lost. The result? A more compelling listening experience for your music, podcasts, videos, and calls.

