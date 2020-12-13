FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds see first price cut to $229 (Save $50)

-
HeadphonesBoseNordstrom
Reg. $279 $229

Nordstrom currently offers the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $229 shipped with the savings automatically applying at checkout. You’ll need to be a Nordstrom rewards member to lock-in the discount, but it’s free to sign up. Usually fetching $279, today’s offer is good for a $50 price cut and marks the very first time we’ve seen these new earbuds on sale. Having just launched in September, the recent Bose QuietComfort Earbuds take on AirPods Pro with active noise cancelling features in tow alongside up to 18-hours of playback with the included charging case. You’re also looking at an IPX4 water-resistance rating, allowing the earbuds to accompany you on workouts and runs. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you can live without the ANC features found above, going with the Bose Sport Earbuds is still a great way to score one of the brand’s latest releases. These true wireless earbuds deliver a similar workout-ready design with up to 5-hours of playback per charge. And at $159, you’ll save a decent amount of extra cash compared to the featured pair of earbuds.

Then don’t forget that if you’re looking to bring the Bose fidelity to your home theater, its AirPlay 2-enabled Soundbar 500 has dropped to an all-time low at $449. Otherwise, be sure to check out all of the price cuts in our headphones guide today for more.

Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds features:

Designed with breakthrough acoustic innovations, these compact, Bluetooth wireless earbuds produce crisp, clear audio and rich, deep bass over a bed of virtual silence — so you can hear all kinds of details that typically get lost. The result? A more compelling listening experience for your music, podcasts, videos, and calls. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Bose

Nordstrom

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Bose Soundbar 500 with AirPlay 2 falls to all-time low ...
Save up to 44% on Sony’s latest true wireless earbuds...
AirPods return to Black Friday pricing at $110 shipped ...
Powerbeats Pro drop to $150 in even more colors ($100 o...
Audeze Penrose X review: Premium audio tech comes to Xb...
The latest Powerbeats Wireless Earphones hit all-time l...
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones drop to $119 ahead of C...
Best of Black Friday 2020 – Headphones: Powerbeat...
Show More Comments

Related

44% off

Save up to 44% on Sony’s latest true wireless earbuds at Amazon lows from $60

$60 Learn More
$100 off

Powerbeats Pro drop to $150 in even more colors ($100 off), more

$150 Learn More
$206 value

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live include an official 9W Qi charger for $145 ($206 value)

$145 Learn More

RHA’s new TrueControl true wireless earbuds offer adjustable ANC, 20-hour battery, more

Learn More

Best of Black Friday 2020 – Headphones: Powerbeats Pro $160, Bose 35 II $199, more

Learn More
50% off

Get in the sous vide game with up to 50% off Anova precision cookers from $139

$139 Learn More
47% off

Alienware’s low-profile RGB Gaming Keyboard falls to $100 (38% off), more from $40

$40+ Learn More

[Update: Day 13] Countdown to the holidays with LEGO’s 2020 Advent Calendars

Read more Learn More