Apple’s Intel Mac mini drops to new all-time low at $299 discount

Amazon offers Apple’s previous-generation Mac mini 3GHz/8GB/512GB for $799.99 shipped. Price reflected at checkout. That’s good for $299 off the regular going rate rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the largest cash discount we’ve tracked on a Mac mini all-time. Mac mini sports an eighth-generation 6-core Intel Core i5 processor, along with speedy SSD storage and a wide range of I/O including four Thunderbolt 3 ports. You’ll also find Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI output, and USB 3.0 connectivity here.

Put your Mac mini out of sight with this nifty VESA mount for under $15. It uses the existing patterns on your monitor to easily hide your Mac, delivering a streamlined look in the process. You can also use it as a traditional wall mount if needed. Head over to our step-by-step guide for more details on how to mount your Mac mini to a variety of surfaces and eliminate wires hanging from your setup.

Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals as we start a new week. That includes a great batch of discounts on iPad Smart Keyboards that are on sale from $99. You can also save on iPad mini 5, which is currently discounted down to $350 with savings totaling $49.

Mac mini features:

Eighth-generation 6-core Intel Core i5 processor

Intel UHD Graphics 630

8GB 2666MHz DDR4

Ultrafast SSD storage

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, and two USB 3 ports

