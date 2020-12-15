WD’s 4TB My Cloud Pro NAS is ideal for Plex and more at $450 (Save up to 25%)

Amazon offers the WD 4TB My Cloud Pro NAS for $449.99 shipped. Usually fetching $600, it recently dropped to $550 with today’s offer saving you up to 25%, beating our previous mention by $10, and marking a new all-time low. Centered around a 2-bay design, the My Cloud Pro NAS is powered by a 1.6GHz processor that can handle Plex transcoding and more. The included 4TB of storage can be upgraded down the line with other 3.5-inch hard drives, which makes this a great option for future-proofing your setup. Alongside two Ethernet ports, there’s a USB 3.0 slot with one-touch file copying functionality. Over 175 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’d rather build out a NAS for yourself, going with Synology’s DS220j 2-Bay NAS at $169 is a more affordable starting point. It’s not quite as powerful as the lead deal and you’ll have to supply your own hard drives, but this will surely get the job done for Time Machine and the like. Check out how it can be put to use for routine backups in our hands-on coverage.

While you’re upgrading the connected storage in your setup, it might be time to grab a new Wi-Fi router to elevate the rest of your networking infrastructure. Today’s TP-Link Deco M4 System deal is still live at $140, alongside the first discount on Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh package at $175.

WD 4TB My Cloud Pro NAS features:

With space to keep virtually everything, the My Cloud Pro Series offers your creative team the network storage to edit, save and share production files from anywhere with an internet connection. Compatible with both Mac and PC, you’re able to keep your media protected and organized in one place to streamline your creative workflow.

