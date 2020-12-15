FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

WD’s 4TB My Cloud Pro NAS is ideal for Plex and more at $450 (Save up to 25%)

-
AmazonWDNetworking
Reg. $600 $450

Amazon offers the WD 4TB My Cloud Pro NAS for $449.99 shipped. Usually fetching $600, it recently dropped to $550 with today’s offer saving you up to 25%, beating our previous mention by $10, and marking a new all-time low. Centered around a 2-bay design, the My Cloud Pro NAS is powered by a 1.6GHz processor that can handle Plex transcoding and more. The included 4TB of storage can be upgraded down the line with other 3.5-inch hard drives, which makes this a great option for future-proofing your setup. Alongside two Ethernet ports, there’s a USB 3.0 slot with one-touch file copying functionality. Over 175 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’d rather build out a NAS for yourself, going with Synology’s DS220j 2-Bay NAS at $169 is a more affordable starting point. It’s not quite as powerful as the lead deal and you’ll have to supply your own hard drives, but this will surely get the job done for Time Machine and the like. Check out how it can be put to use for routine backups in our hands-on coverage.

While you’re upgrading the connected storage in your setup, it might be time to grab a new Wi-Fi router to elevate the rest of your networking infrastructure. Today’s TP-Link Deco M4 System deal is still live at $140, alongside the first discount on Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh package at $175.

WD 4TB My Cloud Pro NAS features:

With space to keep virtually everything, the My Cloud Pro Series offers your creative team the network storage to edit, save and share production files from anywhere with an internet connection. Compatible with both Mac and PC, you’re able to keep your media protected and organized in one place to streamline your creative workflow.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

WD

Networking

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Bring home UNO for the family at just $3.50 + more boar...
Fossil’s Collider HR Hybrid Smartwatch strikes ne...
HP’s 14-inch Chromebook packs all-day battery lif...
Lutron Caseta Deluxe bundle includes everything needed ...
Amazon’s offering 30% off festive holiday pajamas...
Smartphone Accessories: Choetech 18W USB-C PD Wall Char...
TP-Link’s Deco M4 Mesh Wi-Fi System falls to $140...
Apple Watch SE deals return before Christmas from $250
Show More Comments

Related

$20 off

NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro offers 4K and HDR support, Assistant, more for $179

$179 Learn More
30% off

ASICS takes 30% off sitewide: Running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more

From $13 Learn More
Reg. $9+

Bring home UNO for the family at just $3.50 + more board/card game deals from $11

$3.50+ Learn More
50% off

Fossil’s Collider HR Hybrid Smartwatch strikes new low of $97.50 (50% off), more from $71

From $71 Learn More
Save $50

HP’s 14-inch Chromebook packs all-day battery life at $250 (Save $50)

$250 Learn More
20% off

Digital gift cards up to 20% off: Domino’s, DoorDash, Sephora, Visa, Roblox, more

From $21 Learn More
50% off

Banana Republic’s Merry and Bright Event takes 50% off sitewide with deals from $25

From $25 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: December 15, 2020 – Mac mini $299 off, Disney movie sale, more

Listen now