Amazon Prime members can now score some free Fall Guys content for PC and PlayStation. Prime Gaming — formerly known as Twitch Prime — is free to all Amazon Prime members and is now offering up some winter-themed Fall Guys content in celebration of the party game’s season 3 launch. That, on top of a slew of completely free games to score right now, might make you want to head below for more details.

Starting today, Prime Gaming is offering an exclusive and free Fall Guys “in-game bundle for the party game of the year.” Available just in time for the holidays and season 3’s launch, players can now dress up their jelly bean with the Fall Guys Winter Bundle. This pack of in-game content includes the Winter Warmer costume you can mix and match with your existing cosmetics to keep your character toasty. The free Fall Guys Winter Bundle also includes three crowns that can be used to redeem new goodies via the in-game storefront. Here’s more details for the Fall Guys dev team:

Unpacking the Winter Warmer Bundle, you’ll be able to don the adorable Winter Warmer costume, the snowy peak of Blunderdome fashion. It’s designed for pristine bumbling in icy conditions and looking fantastic while you’re at it — and of course, you’ll be able to mix and match the top and bottom with other costumes to your heart’s content!

You can go claim the free Fall Guys Winter Bundle right here. Prepare yourself for five more freebie Fall Guys drops courtesy of Prime Gaming starting in January 2021.

Plus free copies of Yooka-Laylee and more

Prime Gaming members can also score a series of interesting, and completely free games (scroll to the bottom of this page for the full games) right now as well. Those are highlighted by Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair sequel, with Overcooked landing on the service come Christmas Eve. Beyond that, you’ll also find freebies like Turmoil, Sigma Theory: Global Cold War, HyperDot, and Close to the Sun, alongside in-game content for Star Wars: Squadrons, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Apex Legends, and Roblox at no cost.

Prime Gaming is a somewhat underrated service, essentially handing out free PC and console goodies to any gamer with a Prime membership. While the free Fall Guys Winter Bundle might not be the most substantial drop we have seen, it is great to see some holiday-themed goodies release for one of the best party games of the year and what might be a very popular family activity over the holidays this year.

But whatever you do, be sure to go lay your eyes on the Fall Guys LEGO Ideas kit.

