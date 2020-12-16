FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LG’s 34-inch Ergo UltraWide sees first discount at $103 off, more monitors from $167

30% off $167+

Amazon offers the LG 34WN780-B 34-inch Ergo UltraWide 1440p Monitor for $496.99 shipped. Typically fetching $600, here you’re saving $103 with today’s offer marking the very first price cut to date. As one of LG’s latest monitors, the new 34-inch Ergo delivers an UltraWide form-factor complete with 1440p resolution and AMD FreeSync support. Living up to its name, this monitor packs a unique ergonomic stand that clamps to your desk to offer various viewing angles and heights. Over 155 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more from $167.

Other LG monitor discounts:

Now that your workstation has been outfitted with a new monitor, our Mac accessories guide is packed with other ideas for elevating your setup, all without having to pay full price. These Klipsch ProMedia Speakers are a notable desktop upgrade at $90, as well as the 45% price cut on Aukey’s 1080p webcam.

LG 34-inch Ergo UltraWide Monitor features:

Expand screen space with the 34WN780-B.AUS UltraWide Ergo 34″ 21:9 QHD IPS Monitor from LG. Featuring a 34″ panel with IPS or In-Plane Switching technology, this monitor provides a QHD resolution of 3440 x 1440 with a 75 Hz refresh rate. A 1000:1 contrast ratio, 300 cd/m² brightness, and 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles ensure clear graphics. Furthermore, a 5 ms (GtG) response time and AMD Radeon FreeSync support allow for smooth performance.

