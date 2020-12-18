Gift cards with free digital delivery from $9.50: Lowe’s, Home Depot, Roblox, Uber Eats, more

We are now tracking some fresh new gift card deals for your remote gift giving needs. Shipping times are starting to get tight at some retailers, leaving these digital and very much discounted gift cards as one of the easiest ways to still score a sweet gift in-time for Christmas. Just about anyone can appreciate these options as we are seeing everything from Lowe’s and Home Depot credit to DoorDash, UberEats, Roblox, Domino’s, and much more starting from just $9.50 with free digital delivery. Hit the fold for a closer look at all of today’s digital gift card deals.

Digital gift card deals:

In case you missed it, you can still score someone an amazing $100 Apple Gift Card for the holidays and land yourself some free Target credit in the process. Deals on Apple’s gift cards are a great way to score even deeper deals on games, apps, TV shows, movies, and even Apple Music subscriptions. But don’t forget about the $45 gift card and other goodies you can score with a Sam’s Club membership right now as well.

More on Lowe’s gift cards:

Before you click to continue, you should know this isn’t just a gift card. It’s carte blanche for someone to pursue the dreams they have for their home. A wallet-sized dose of inspiration that grants them permission to improve and enhance. Just thought you should know. Now click away.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!