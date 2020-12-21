Citizen’s Echo Wall Clock offers visual Alexa timer alerts for $45 (Save 44%)

Amazon offers the Citizen Echo Wall Clock for $44.70 shipped. Typically fetching $80, you’re saving 44% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $5 and marking a new all-time low. If you’re looking to make Alexa even more useful in the kitchen, this Echo Wall Clock will do the trick thanks to its ability to display visual alerts for how much time is left on a cooking timer and more. It packs a Citizen watch-inspired design that’s imbued with 60 built-in LEDs that countdown Alexa timers and the like. Over 130 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the more sophisticated Citizen design found above can save even more by going with the standard Echo Wall Clock at $27. This one still packs all the same functionality, just in a design that won’t quite blend in with the rest of your decor quite as well. Or if you’re more of a Disney fan, the Mickey Mouse version is the same price as the lead deal.

Or if you’d prefer to keep track of the time on your wrist, Fossil’s Holiday Event is taking an extra 50% off smartwatches and more right now. That’s on top of these Apple Watch deals, including the most recent Series 6 offering at $60 off the going rate.

Citizen Echo Wall Clock features:

Echo Compatible Wall Clock with Multiple Timers Easy-to-read analogy clock shows the time of day. Digital 60 LED display shows one, or multiple, timers set through a paired Echo device. Syncs time to a paired Echo device, including automatic adjustments for daylight saving time.

