This Raspberry Pi 4 4GB starter kit includes all the essentials at $80 (Save 20%)

The LABISTS official Amazon storefront is currently offering its Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter Kit for $79.97 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Saving you 20% from the going rate, today’s offer is $5 under the previous price cut and a new all-time low. If getting more familiar with coding is on your New Year’s resolution list, or you just want a new project to tinker with, this starter kit is worth a look. Alongside the Raspberry Pi 4 itself, this kit includes everything you’ll need to get started including a case, power supply, microSD card, and more. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Raspberry Pi are quite capable despite the small size, and can handle a variety of tasks like building a retro arcade machine or connecting your favorite speaker with AirPlay. But if everything included in the kit noted above is a bit much, going with this CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 B+ bundle for $60 is a notable alternative. You’ll still get the essentials, just with a previous-generation version of the Pi.

But if you’re going to need some more horse power for handling server tasks and the like, QNAP’s 2-bay 2.5GbE NAS is on sale today for $289. We also just went hands-on with Synology’s DS1520+ 5-Bay NAS, which just so happens to be on sale for $625 right now, as well.

Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter Kit features:

Raspberry Pi 4 4GB RAM with 1.5GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A72 CPU, 3x performance boost over the previous model, delivers a 500Mhz speed for stronger processing power but using less energy. LABISTS Raspberry Pi 4 has two USB 3.0 ports for up to 10x faster transfer speeds than USB 2.0, perfect for connecting fast peripherals like SSDs and flash drives. 2 USB 2.0 ports for connecting less speed-dependent peripherals like keyboards and mice.

