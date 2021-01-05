Scuf has made their name in high quality, highly customizable third-party console controllers, but now they’re stepping into a new realm. Based on the Corsair Virtuoso headset, the new SCUF H1 takes low-latency wired audio and adds some unique customization. While not as convenient as wireless offerings, that tethered connection provides a low-latency gaming experience for competitive players across a ton of platforms. Be sure to hit the video below and see more.

SCUF H1: Out of the box

With SCUF now being under the Corsair umbrella, a lot of design and tech for the H1 has been taken from the Corsair Virtuoso lineup. The rounded design with a mix of black, grey, and polished materials looks modern and sharp. The earcups can rotate both in and out, which is rare, and there is plenty of adjustability for head size. As a wired headset, there isn’t much on the cans. On the left earcup, we have the 3.5mm port as well as the microphone mounting point.

At 6 feet long, the 3.5mm cable also has inline controls for volume and a microphone mute toggle. One end has a headset icon to indicate which way it needs to be plugged in.

Interchangeable Covers

On each earcup are magnetic covers that SCUF calls “Speaker Tags” that can be quickly swapped out. When configuring your headset on the SCUF website, there are a ton of different options here. From solid colors to a variety of camos to very unique designs, it’s easy to find something that will stand out or fit a specific colorway.

Scuf H1: Video

SCUF H1: Even more customizations

Beyond just the interchangeable covers, there is a ton of customization possible on the SCUF website. Two body colors can also be mixed with different microphone colors, earcups colors, cables colors, and more. As you make changes though, the price does start to rack up. For the setup that we have here with the omnidirectional mic, covers, special rims, and hybrid earpads, the grand total goes from the #130 starting price up to $171.95.

How’s the comfort?

Large ear cushions cover my ears, but my ears pressed against the driver covers and weren’t the most comfortable for long gaming sessions. There are two different material types available for the ear cushions when customizing the headset. The hybrid material on this headset feels nice and soft, but the fact that my ears press against the driver covers does take down the comfort level of the SCUF H1 for me.

How does it sound?

Massive 50mm Neodymium drivers deliver a huge frequency response. Listening to my favorite track to test low end, Solar Sailer from the Tron Legacy soundtrack, the H1 hits low without distortion.

But, it does seem that the mids are pushed forward for a sound profile more geared towards gaming. This helps to pick out critical noises in games, like reloads, footsteps, and communications, but takes away from the natural soundscape if you are listening to music or a non-competitive game. And since it is a wired headset, there aren’t any controls for EQ adjustment built into it.

There is great stereo separation for picking out the direction of audio cues in-game and great clarity for distinguishing between different sounds in an intense multiplayer match.

An external sound card like the EPOS GSX300 we reviewed recently can help to tweak that EQ if you want to dial it in a little bit, but that does add another $70 to the setup.

SCUF H1: Microphone

A detachable microphone makes the SCUF H1 a formidable gaming headset. And being a wired headset, the microphone sounds better than many wireless gaming mics. Of course, it still won’t give the quality of a dedicated streaming mic like the popular QuadCast S, but for clear and precise communications in critical games, the SCUF H1 sounds great.

When customizing the headset, there are two microphone versions available. This H1 has the Omni-directional, and I haven’t yet tried the Uni-directional, so I can’t comment on the quality of that microphone. But, be sure to watch the video if you want to hear the sound of the Omni-directional mic. You can even get the mic arm in either black or a light grey colorway.

If you’re playing on PC, check out our guide on how to make your gaming microphone sound better for free to take the H1’s mic to the next level.

SCUF H1: 9to5Toys’ Take

Starting at $130, the SCUF H1 comes up against some stiff competition like the Razer Blackshark V2 X, which will only set you back $60. But, if you’re a fan of customizing your headset, there isn’t much out there like the SCUF H1. Just like their controllers, you can really build it out to fit whatever design you desire and set it apart from a lot of the blacked-out headsets we’re used to seeing.

As a wired 3.5mm headset, it will work with almost any platform, and the tuned drivers do offer a better sound EQ for picking up crucial in-game sounds, even if it comes at the expense of a more natural, even EQ profile.

