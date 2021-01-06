FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring home the Finer Form 5-in-1 Adjustable Weight Bench at $90 for today only (Reg. $150)

Today only, Woot is offering the Finer Form 5-in-1 Adjustable Weight Bench for $89.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery will apply. Regularly $150, like it fetches at Amazon right now, today’s offer is $60 in savings, $10 under the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. A great center piece to any home gym, this model can transform into five different positions and can be used as a flat, incline, decline, or upright bench. Made of “high grade, powder-coated steel” with a 660-pound weight capacity, it has thick padding throughout and a foldable design for easily storing it away until your next workout. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below. 

The Marcy Flat Utility Weight Bench is a great alternative that comes in at $65 shipped on Amazon. It also carries solid ratings from over 7,700 customers, but doesn’t provide the same versatility in terms of positioning and the foldable design. 

For even more options, head over to yesterday’s workout equipment post where you’ll find additional discounted home gym gear. Just remember to check out the Sunny Health & Fitness’ Water Rowing Machine at $160 off while you’re at it. 

Then check out our fitness tracker deal hub for notable price drops on high-tech workout companions from Garmin, Samsung, Ticwatch, and more

More on the Finer Form 5-in-1 Adjustable Weight Bench:

The Finer Form Adjustable, Foldable bench is the perfect piece of equipment for those who need a top-quality workout, but also need to fold and store a bench quickly and conveniently. We’ve built this bench to provide the strength and stability that you need to have a great workout – while also folding and storing in a closet, under a bed or in any handy space.

