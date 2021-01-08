FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Honeywell’s True HEPA Air Purifier rids your space of allergens, now $100 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the Honeywell True HEPA Air Purifier for $99.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $140, today’s offer is $40 or nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This true HEPA allergen remover air purifier is designed to capture “up to 99.97 percent of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns.” It is rated for spaces up to 155-square feet with the ability to circulate air five times per hour via its simple “easy tap” controls and built-in timer. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,500 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A great alternative that can cover larger spaces for less is the Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier with UV Light Sanitizer. It sells for $85 shipped at Amazon and carries stellar ratings from over 32,000 customers. This model trades out the smaller boxy form-factor of the lead deal for a larger tower-style approach, but it will still get the job done and includes the unique  UV-C light that “helps kill airborne viruses.”

For more discounted ways to upgrade your lock-down space, we also have great deals live on the De’Longhi Ceramic Compact Heater and the Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up therapy lamps. From there, you’ll want to swing by our home goods deal hub for all of the best offers on household essentials, furniture, kitchenware, and much more. 

More on the Honeywell True HEPA air purifier:

Clean and freshen your air with this Honeywell True HEPA air purifier. It includes an allergen remover to eliminate microscopic particles for easier breathing, and it removes odors and VOCs to improve the air quality. This Honeywell True HEPA air purifier has four cleaning levels with tap controls for easy operation.

