AeroGarden Bounty brings the veggie-growing indoors for $200 (Save 33%)

Today only, Woot offers the AeroGarden Bounty Indoor Garden for $199.95 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Down from its usual $300 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings and matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date. If you’re looking to keep the veggie-growing action going this winter, AeroGarden’s Bounty lets you bring the garden indoors. It can cultivate up to nine plants at a time thanks to its LED lighting, hydroponic watering system, and smartphone-enabled control. AeroGarden also includes a selection of essential herbs to kickstart your setup. Over 755 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can get away with growing less indoors, going with the AeroGarden Harvest is a great way to save further. It’ll only be able to handle six plants at a time, but enters with a more affordable $100 price tag alongside best-seller status at Amazon. That lower entry price also means you’ll lose out on the smartphone features on the lead deal, as well.

But regardless of which model ends upon your countertop, a great way to use your savings would be to grab one of the various seed pod kits available at Amazon to further kickstart your growing. There’s everything from Italian herb bundles to kits that let you plant your own seeds, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Otherwise, just go swing by our Green Deals guide for other environmentally-friendly markdowns. This morning saw one of the best prices yet on Jackery’s Explorer 500 Power Station go live at $80 off alongside these ongoing Panasonic eneloop AAA rechargeable battery deals at $16.

AeroGarden Bounty Indoor Garden features:

Grow vegetables and herbs in your kitchen with this black AeroGarden Bounty in-home garden system. The dimmable lights let you mimic sunrise and sunset for more natural growth, and a touchscreen panel lets you control the garden environment. This AeroGarden Bounty in-home garden system comes with a variety of herb seeds to get your garden started immediately, while the vacation mode keeps plants thriving in your absence.

