Grab Jackery’s Explorer 500 Power Station ahead of camping season at $420 (Save $80)

Reg. $500 $420

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $419.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $500, today’s offer saves you $80, comes within $20 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in over a year. Featuring a 518 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Whether you’re hoping to get some camping trips later this year or want to deck out your tailgating kit, this is a great way to lock-in some off-season savings. Jackery’s Explorer 500 can even be refueled by a solar panel while out and about for off-the-grid setups. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more and opt for the Jackery Explorer 240 Power Station at $230 instead. This alternative packs much of the same features as the lead discount, but with a less versatile 240Wh internal battery. There’s still an AC outlet here, as well as a pair of 2.4A USB ports and a solar panel input. If your camping kit doesn’t call for that heavy of power usage, going with the Explorer 240 is a great way to pocket some extra cash. A 4.8/5 star rating completes the package and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Once your power needs are accounted for, go swing by our Green Deals guide for even more offers. This morning saw a price cut go live on Emerson’s programmable thermostat at $107.50, which is joined by an ongoing Panasonic eneloop AAA rechargeable battery deal at $16.

Jackery Explorer 500 Power Station features:

Jackery Explorer 500 is a 518Wh lithium Portable Power Station. It is one of the lightest and most portable rechargeable lithium battery generators on the market. Lithium battery power: 518Wh/144,400mAh battery capacity, 500W Rated Power and 1000W Surge Power from the pure-sine wave AC port.

Amazon

Green Deals

Jackery

