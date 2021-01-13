Upgrade to Klipsch’s 300W bookshelf speakers for a high-quality audio setup at $219

Adorama is offering the Klipsch RP-150M Reference 2-way 300W Bookshelf Speaker Pair for $219 shipped. For comparison, Amazon sells this kit for around $400 and today’s deal beats our last mention by $10 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re still dealing with lower-quality speakers at your desk or even the built-in speakers of your laptop, these will give you a high-quality upgrade. Delivering 300W of power, the Klipsch RP-150M speakers are the perfect option for those wanting higher-fidelity audio at a lower cost. Whether you’re looking for a home theater setup or just something at your desk, these will easily get the job done. Keep in mind that you’ll need an amplifier and banana plugs to use these speakers. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For an all-in-one design that has multiple input methods, including Bluetooth and more, the Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers is a fantastic option. Coming in at $100 shipped on Amazon, these deliver 42W of power, meaning they’ll offer a bit less oomph over today’s lead deal. But, since these are internally powered and offer more connections than just speaker wire, you might be able to use these much easier in your setup.

Need something more portable? Well, today only, JBL’s Charge 4 waterproof speaker is available for $120. It’s portable, entirely protected against the elements, and can even top off your smartphone. This deal saves you 33% of its normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked.

Klipsch RP-150M Reference Bookshelf Speaker features:

1″ Linear Travel Suspension Titanium Tweeter

5.25″ Spun Copper Cerametallic Cone Woofer

90×90 Hybrid Tractrix Horn

All New Tractrix Port

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!