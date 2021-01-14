Thursday morning is here and that means it’s time for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. In case you missed it earlier, Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 hit its best price ever after Apple’s latest iPad Air went $50 off. But for now we are moving over to Apple’s digital storefronts to look at all of the best price drops on games and apps. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Apple Knight: Premium Edition, Book of Demons: Tablet Edition, MovieSpirit, The Forgotten Room, and more. Head below the fold for a complete at everything.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Forgotten Room: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Marvis Pro: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ABC Cool Kid PreSchool Academy: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Apple Knight: Premium Edition: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $5 (Reg. $7)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Old Man’s Journey: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Twinfold: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: FlickType Keyboard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Daily Tracker – Habits & Goals: $3 (Reg. $5)

More on Apple Knight:

Apple Knight is a console-quality platformer adapted for mobile devices. Effortlessly control the character, explore vast levels filled with secrets, quests & loot, and defeat tough bosses. Choose from multiple control layouts and customize each of them to your liking – or play with a controller! Apple Knight is a modern retro action platformer with tight controls, fluid character movement, and smooth animation. Move effortlessly through levels – this game gives you a lot of freedom from the get-go. Try it out and see for yourself!

