Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35, Dead Cells Bundle $20, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering digital copies of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One at $35.20 with free email delivery. Regularly $60 and still sitting at $40 on PS4 via Amazon, today’s offer is one of the lowest prices we have tracked on the latest Assassin’s Creed game. Players take on the role of a legendary Viking raider known as Eivor, leading your clan in the new lands of England. Epic viking raids against Saxon kingdoms, dual-wielding weapons, and a burgeoning settlement to take care of are some of the standout features here. Down below, you’ll find deals on Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Switch Bundle, DIRT 5, Super Star Wars, Star Wars Episode I Racer, Celeste, Super Mario 3D World, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation holiday sale up to 70% off
- PlayStation Plus from $29 (Reg. up to $60)
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Switch Bundle $20 (Reg. $30)
- Scroll halfway down on this page to see the deal
- DIRT 5 Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
- STAR WARS Episode I Racer $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Or $9 on PSN
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge $5 (Reg. $10)
- Super Star Wars $5 (Reg. $10)
- Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Celeste $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars: Squadrons $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mortal Kombat 11 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack $15 (Reg. $60)
- UNO $4 w/ Xbox Live (Reg. $10)
- MONOPOLY PLUS $4.50 w/ Xbox Live (Reg. $15)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe $45.50 (Reg. $60)
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War from $55 (Reg. up to $70)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $26 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $29.50 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Nioh 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Blair Witch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR $20 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza Kiwami $6 (Reg. $20)
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish $20 (Reg. $40)
- Metro Exodus $14 (Reg. $40)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $16 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $35 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $45 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Mario Tennis Aces $37.50 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead $14 (Reg. $20)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury pre-order $60
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $62 (Reg. $70)
- Plus Phone & Tech Badge
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Lucasfilm taps Ubisoft and Division 2 dev for next big open-world Star Wars game
Nintendo’s new Mario Red and Blue Edition Switch console goes up for sale next month
Bethesda and the Wolfenstein devs officially announce new Indiana Jones game
Microsoft unveils latest-gen Pulse Red Wireless Xbox Controllers today
FREE Call of Duty Zombies Access kicks off this week
Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War new multiplayer modes, 24/7 playlists, and more
EVERSPACE 2 soars onto Steam Early Access January 18
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!