Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35, Dead Cells Bundle $20, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering digital copies of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One at $35.20 with free email delivery. Regularly $60 and still sitting at $40 on PS4 via Amazon, today’s offer is one of the lowest prices we have tracked on the latest Assassin’s Creed game. Players take on the role of a legendary Viking raider known as Eivor, leading your clan in the new lands of England. Epic viking raids against Saxon kingdoms, dual-wielding weapons, and a burgeoning settlement to take care of are some of the standout features here. Down below, you’ll find deals on Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Switch Bundle, DIRT 5, Super Star Wars, Star Wars Episode I Racer, Celeste, Super Mario 3D World, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and much more.

