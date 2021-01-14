FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $35, Dead Cells Bundle $20, more

-
Reg. $60 $35

As part of today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering digital copies of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One at $35.20 with free email delivery. Regularly $60 and still sitting at $40 on PS4 via Amazon, today’s offer is one of the lowest prices we have tracked on the latest Assassin’s Creed game. Players take on the role of a legendary Viking raider known as Eivor, leading your clan in the new lands of England. Epic viking raids against Saxon kingdoms, dual-wielding weapons, and a burgeoning settlement to take care of are some of the standout features here. Down below, you’ll find deals on Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Switch Bundle, DIRT 5, Super Star Wars, Star Wars Episode I Racer, Celeste, Super Mario 3D World, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Lucasfilm taps Ubisoft and Division 2 dev for next big open-world Star Wars game

Nintendo’s new Mario Red and Blue Edition Switch console goes up for sale next month

Bethesda and the Wolfenstein devs officially announce new Indiana Jones game

Microsoft unveils latest-gen Pulse Red Wireless Xbox Controllers today

FREE Call of Duty Zombies Access kicks off this week

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War new multiplayer modes, 24/7 playlists, and more

EVERSPACE 2 soars onto Steam Early Access January 18

