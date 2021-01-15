Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12 Pro Clear Case $7 (44% off)

ESR’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Tough iPhone 12 Pro Clear Case for $6.79 when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code F4SBZ335 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the usual $12 going rate, you’re saving 44% here with today’s offer marking one of the first price cuts on this particular case and a new all-time low as well. If you still haven’t found the perfect case for your new iPhone 12 or 12 Pro, or you’re just waiting on a price cut on some official Apple covers, this is a notable holdout. It’ll keep your device save from scratches and other potential damage, while still showing off its design. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
The Air-Guard corners have been drop-tested over 1,000 times for drop protection you can count on. Screen and camera defense: Raised screen and camera edges protect against scratches and drops. Crystal clear: Premium polycarbonate and yellowing-resistant polymer ensure the case stays clear longer. Hard back holds up to daily wear and tear. Compatible with iPhone 12 and compatible with iPhone 12 Pro.
The hard back holds up to daily wear-and-tear, keeping your iPhone 12 Pro looking its best. The raised screen bezel and ESR’s exclusive lens frame design help protect your screen and camera from scratches. Thin enough to charge wirelessly with your case on.
