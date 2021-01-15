FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, iPoe Collections, more

It is now time to head into the weekend with all of Friday’s best Android game and app deals. Before you dive into today’s software price drops, it might be a good idea to check out these Android TV-equipped projector deals and our Android hardware deal hub. But for now, it’s on to this afternoon’s best game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like the Interactive Adventures of Sherlock Holmes, the iPoe and iLovecraft Collections, Project Alnilam, and much more. Hit the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

On top of today’s new wide-ranging Anker Android essentials sale from $9.50, we are also seeing $100 in savings on OnePlus 8T that now sits alongside a new all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy S20. Today’s wearable offers are headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy Watch down at $189 while deals on LG’s TONE Free Earbuds continue. Moving over to the Chromebook world, this ASUS Touchscreen 14-inch Chromebook is up to $150 off right now, plus you’ll find plenty more where this one came from right here. And lastly, hit up this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more Android-ready add-ons. 

Today’s best game deals: Yoshi’s Crafted World, Stardew Valley, Kirby, Splatoon 2, more

iClassics unites the old and the new to create immersive experiences that inspire and move everyone. Serving as a departure from iClassics Production’s famed focus on terror and horror, this Immersive Entertainment app is a feature-length artistic and technological rendering of Arthur Conan Doyle’s masterpiece, A Scandal in Bohemia. In this innovative Immersive Entertainment app, the legendary detective tale is lovingly and artistically enhanced with interaction, illustration, animation, FX, and OST.

