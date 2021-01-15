Score $100 in savings on OnePlus 8T and its 48MP quad-camera system

OnePlus currently offers its unlocked 8T 256GB Android Smartphone for $649 shipped when code newyear100 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $749, you’re saving $100 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date. If the brand’s all-new Nord smartphone lineup isn’t cutting it for you, OnePlus 8T is still a budget-focused handset to consider without giving up too many flagship-caliber features. Highlights here include a 6.55-inch 120Hz display with Warp Charge technology, 5G, and a 48MP quad-camera array. Rated 4.5/5 stars and we found it to be the “best OnePlus smartphone to date” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

It’s always a good idea to pick up a case alongside a new smartphone to keep it scratch-free, and today’s deal leaves you with plenty of savings to grab one of these official OnePlus options. An easy recommendation would be the brand’s Sandstone Bumper Case at $25, which provides a slim design that won’t add too much bulk while still protecting against bumps, scrapes, and the like. But if you’re looking for a little extra durability, its Karbon Bumper Case might be worth a look instead.

OnePlus 8T features:

Eliminate charging anxiety with Warp Charge 65. All it takes is a short charge to get you ready for your day. Experience a 6.55” ultra-smooth display, with stunning color accuracy. The OnePlus 8T display refreshes twice as fast as standard displays, making everyday use on the smartphone feel much smoother. Shoot brilliant photos and videos with the 48 MP main camera, a sweeping 16 MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, a 5 MP Macro Lens for portrait mode, and an all-new Monochrome Lens.

