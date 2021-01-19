WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD packs 7,000MB/s transfers speeds at $120 (Save 20%)

Amazon offers the WD_Black 500GB SN850 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive for $119.99 shipped. Down from its $150 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Whether your desktop PC is running out of storage space or its existing drive is beginning to show its age, WD’s SN850 SSD is a worthy upgrade. With up to 7,000MB/s transfer speeds, this NVMe drive is an ideal addition to your PC gaming rig or NAS with its PCIe Gen4 technology. Over 100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and our launch coverage is packed with some additional details, as well. Head below for more.

If going with one of the latest and greatest offerings from WD doesn’t sound like the best fit for your rig, its Black SN750 NVMe SSD at $65 will make for a more affordable alternative. You’re still bringing 500GB of NVMe storage into the mix, but with PCIe Gen3 technology and 3,430MB/s speeds. This option comes backed by even better reviews as well, with over 12,000 customers having left a 4.9/5 star rating.

Or should you need some portable storage for your everyday carry, WD’s 5TB USB-C hard drive is worth a look now that it’s on sale for $120. This offering will be a notable upgrade to your Mac setup thanks to USB-C connectivity, and can handle everything from storing games to handling Time Machine backups.

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD features:

The future of gaming has arrived with the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD. Long load times are obsolete with PCIe Gen4 technology, reaching up to 7000MB/s read speed and up to 5300MB/s write speed. Spend more time playing and less time deleting, storing your latest and favorite games with up to 2TB capacity.

