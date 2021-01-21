Gaming with wireless audio is, of course, more convenient than wired variants, but often, true wireless earbuds suffer from a laggy connection thanks to Bluetooth technology. Enter the EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid. With Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity for mobile devices and a USB-C wireless adapter for low-latency gaming on compatible devices, it takes the convenience of portable wireless audio and adds the low-latency performance needed for competitive gaming. Be sure to watch the video below and check out all of the details of the EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid.

EPOS GTW 270: Two versions

Two different versions come in at different prices and cater to differing needs. At $170, the standard GTW 270 utilizes Bluetooth 5.1, while the $200 GTW 270 Hybrid incorporates Bluetooth 5.1 and a wireless low-latency adapter.

What’s in the box?

Included with the GTW 270 is a charging case, USB-C to USB-A extender, a standard USB-C to USB-A cable, the wireless adapter, a rubber cover for the adapter, a few different sizes of ear tips, and some literature.

Case Design

With a solid, sturdy design and satisfying snap when closing, the charging case doesn’t break the mold, but it feels well-built. There is also a notch when the lid is fully opened to prevent it from flapping around. On the front are LED lights to indicate battery level and also pairing modes. Below those LED lights is a single button to check battery life, and when held, it will enter a pairing mode.

EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid: Video

Earbud Design

Looking around the earbuds themselves, they have a relatively simple design. A black and grey colorway features the EPOS logo on the outside with an LED status light under the logo. It also appears that there is a sensor on the right earbud that can detect when the earbud is removed and will mute any audio coming through, making it easier to quickly communicate.

On the left earbud is a single tactile button. This button can control audio playback and control phone calls.

Fit and comfort

Earbuds typically have a few different ear tip and/or ear wings options for fitment, Foregoing ear wings, the four different sizes of silicone ear tips provide varying fitment for different ear shapes. I found the second smallest size to be the best fit for me.

If you’ve spent much time with true wireless earbuds, you probably already know how they will feel for you with extended use. Personally, while I can use these for a few hours, they do start to become uncomfortable after playing for multiple hours.

EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid: How’s the connection?

With both Bluetooth 5.1 and a low-latency aptX USB-C adapter, the EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid is versatile for a lot of different situations. EPOS has designed these earbuds so people can take them from mobile gaming on their commute to playing PC with their friends at home.

At first, I had the wireless adapter plugged into the back of my computer, and it had a few small connection issues. But, once I used the USB extender and placed it on my desktop, those issues went away.

I couldn’t get the earbuds to connect to both the USB-C adapter and Bluetooth adapter at the same time, though, and it appears that if both are in the same room, it will default to connecting to the adapter rather than a paired Bluetooth device. But, when I’m not at my computer with the adapter, the GTW 270 Hybrid pairs with my iPhone 8 perfectly.

How does it sound?

Recently separated from Sennheiser, EPOS has had a history of great-sounding headsets like the incredible GSP 670. That heritage of great sound continues with the GTW 270.

Stereo separation is great for gaming and listening to music. The stated frequency response of 20-20,000Hz hits low and full while still keeping mids and highs crisp and clear. Picking out the direction of audio cues in Call of Duty Warzone like footsteps and gunfire was easy with the GTW 270 Hybrid.

Thanks to the in-ear nature of the GTW 270 true wireless earbuds, passive noise cancellation is great. On the other hand, other sounds are amplified a bit when wearing in-ear headphones. When speaking, your voice is amplified more than normal over-ear headphones. Likewise, if you are chewing or eating food, that sound is easier to hear and can overwhelm the audio coming through the speakers. When playing games and snacking, I found myself timing chews between audio cues to not miss any crucial sound.

EPOS App

Out of the box, everything sounds nice a flat, but if you want to tweak that sound profile for gaming, music, or media, that’s easy to do within the EPOS app. In here, you can tweak different EQ bands and set and save profiles. With apps like this, I usually set a profile for casual gaming that favors a more natural sound and a competitive mode that ducks low frequencies and makes it easier to pick out crucial audio cues.

Microphone

With a built-in microphone for Bluetooth communication, the GTW 270 is great on the go. Be sure to hit the video to hear how the mic sounds. When using the USB-C adapter, I didn’t see a microphone input on my computer. At home, this means that you will need a separate microphone for communicating with teammates or friends. If you in the market for one, check out our review of the HyperX SoloCast, which has been my go-to recently.

Battery life

One spec that isn’t very impressive is battery life. Battery life for the GTW 270 earbuds is about five hours. Of course, the charging case can extend that life, but they do need to be placed into the case to recharge. Sure, five hours is probably good for most people gaming, but that will limit extended gaming sessions. If you need more battery life, a wireless over-ear gaming headset is going to be the way to go like the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro.

9to5Toys’ Take

Overall, the EPOS GTW 270 is a great multi-purpose set of true wireless earbuds. For gamers who also commute and want something small and discrete when on-the-go, these are a great option. While they aren’t really the best in any category when looking at comfort and battery life, there aren’t any options quite like the GTW 270 that fit a specific need.

