First 2021 GameStop Pro Day sale kicks off tomorrow: Games, Funko, apparel, more

-
Pro Day

The first GameStop Pro Day sale of the year is kicking off tomorrow. As is customary with GameStop’s members-only sales, the event will run for 24-hours starting on Saturday, January 23, and will only be available to GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro members. You’ll find plenty of deals on games as well as a host of collectibles, apparel, and PC gaming accessories, among other things. According to GameStop, “PRO members can save more than $1,500 across” these product categories. Head below for more details. 

GameStop Pro Day sale:

Tomorrow’s GameStop Pro Day sale will be filled with price drops on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S as well as Nintendo Switch games. But as most keen gaming deal finders will know, most of the deals on tap here will be, are already, and have been even lower in our daily game roundups. Cyberpunk 2077, for example, will drop to $40 — or about $5 above our current listing — but you’ll likely want to avoid that one on previous-generation consoles unless you’re waiting on the FREE next-generation upgrade to hit later this year. 

The notable offer you’ll want to watch out for is on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It will be available for just $30, or $5 below the current listing and the previous all-time low. If you haven’t scored a copy of this one yet, you can’t go wrong with the $30 GameStop Pro Day price. 

Here are more of the deals GameStop is advertising for tomorrow’s sale:

The sale is scheduled to go live tomorrow Saturday, January 23, although the landing page should be available at around 11:00 p.m. EST tonight. More details on PowerUp Rewards Pro members can be found right here and be sure to browse through our daily console game deal roundup

