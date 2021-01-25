FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s 500GB T7 Touch Portable USB-C SSD falls to $100 (Reg. $130)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsSamsung
Reg. $130 $100

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung T7 Touch Portable 500GB USB-C Solid-State Drive for $99.99 shipped. Down from its usual $130 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $30 discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low set only twice before. This portable SSD from Samsung delivers a rugged form-factor that’s backed by a shock-resistant case that can withstand drops of up to 6-feet. You’re also looking at 1,050MB/s transfer speeds thanks to USB-C connectivity. And Samsung ups the security with a built-in fingerprint sensor for added data protection. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and our hands-on review offers a more in-depth look, as well.

If the added fingerprint-based security features aren’t doing anything for you, opt for the standard Samsung T7 SSD at $80 instead. You’re still getting 500GB or portable SSD storage with the same USB-C connectivity and 1,050MB/s speeds, but without the extra data protection.

Otherwise, don’t forget that you can still upgrade the desktop storage setup with WD’s 12TB Elements Hard Drive that’s on sale for $198. Marking one of the best prices to date on this USB 3.0 drive, you’ll save $52 from the going rate. Then just check out all of the price cuts in our Mac accessories guide for some other ideas on elevating your setup without having to pay full price.

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD features:

Whether you’re storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 Touch gives you speed and security in a palm-sized package. Experience the next level of external storage, available in three capacities to suit your needs: 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite falls to second-best ...
Amazon’s Wilson sale has footballs to throw aroun...
Save up to $110 on NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6/802.11ac system...
Alesis launches new Q mini MIDI keyboard for Mac and iO...
HomeKit control highlights this Sylvania smart LED ligh...
Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH MagSafe Charger $22 (2...
Assemble LEGO’s International Space Station at $56 (S...
Today’s best game deals: Astral Chain $45, Xenobl...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $30

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite falls to second-best price yet at $22 (Reg. $30)

$22 Learn More
20% off

Amazon’s Wilson sale has footballs to throw around the yard from under $11 + more

From $11 Learn More
30% off

Columbia’s latest flash sale offers 30% off all jackets + 40% off select styles

+ 40% off Learn More
Save $110

Save up to $110 on NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6/802.11ac systems from $127

From $127 Learn More
Reg. $58+

Bring home 3.4-quarts of digital air fryer for just $30 shipped today (Reg. up to $100)

$30 Learn More

Alesis launches new Q mini MIDI keyboard for Mac and iOS at just $59 + more

Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: January 25, 2021 – Latest Mac mini, Home Depot smart home sale, more

Listen now
75% off

Fossil’s Flash Sale has huge markdowns up to 75% off: Watches, messenger bags, more

From $4 Learn More