Samsung’s 500GB T7 Touch Portable USB-C SSD falls to $100 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung T7 Touch Portable 500GB USB-C Solid-State Drive for $99.99 shipped. Down from its usual $130 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $30 discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low set only twice before. This portable SSD from Samsung delivers a rugged form-factor that’s backed by a shock-resistant case that can withstand drops of up to 6-feet. You’re also looking at 1,050MB/s transfer speeds thanks to USB-C connectivity. And Samsung ups the security with a built-in fingerprint sensor for added data protection. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and our hands-on review offers a more in-depth look, as well.

If the added fingerprint-based security features aren’t doing anything for you, opt for the standard Samsung T7 SSD at $80 instead. You’re still getting 500GB or portable SSD storage with the same USB-C connectivity and 1,050MB/s speeds, but without the extra data protection.

Otherwise, don’t forget that you can still upgrade the desktop storage setup with WD’s 12TB Elements Hard Drive that’s on sale for $198. Marking one of the best prices to date on this USB 3.0 drive, you’ll save $52 from the going rate. Then just check out all of the price cuts in our Mac accessories guide for some other ideas on elevating your setup without having to pay full price.

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD features:

Whether you’re storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 Touch gives you speed and security in a palm-sized package. Experience the next level of external storage, available in three capacities to suit your needs: 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

