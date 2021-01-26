FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Football Manager 2021, Money Pro Finance AR, more

All of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Be sure to dive into today’s Apple Watch all-time low price drops, then come right back here for all of today’s most notable app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. This morning’s collection is headlined by Football Manager 2021 Mobile, Marvin The Cube, Despotism 3k, and Money Pro: Personal Finance AR, among others. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Marvin The Cube: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MIDAS – 4K LIVE FILTER CAMERA: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Remote, Keyboard & Mouse [Pro]: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Daily Video Diary EverChanging: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2021 Mobile: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Lottery Box – Lotto Manager: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: DigiStix Drummer AUv3 Plugin: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Despotism 3k: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $15)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Cardinal Land: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hashtag for Instagram Finder: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Finding..: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Voice To-Do: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: HUJI PHOTO – Quick Filter Cam: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: World of Dinosaurs: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: RegEx Lab: Regular Expressions: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Mybrushes-Sketch,Paint,Design: $1 (Reg. $10)

More on Football Manager 2021 Mobile:

Make your mark on the beautiful game in FM21 Mobile, the fastest way to achieve footballing greatness. Feel the buzz as you effortlessly craft the perfect squad and tactical setup that’s guaranteed to pick up silverware, wherever and whenever you want. Featuring more than 60 leagues from 24 of the top footballing nations, will you opt for an adventure abroad with one of football’s powerhouses or challenge for domestic success?

