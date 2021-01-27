FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 falls to best price in six months at $515, more from $69

-
AmazonMicrosoft
31% off From $69

Amazon currently offers the Microsoft Surface Go 2 Intel Pentium/8GB/128GB for $514.99 shipped. Usually fetching $550, today’s offer is good for a $35 price cut, marks the third-best offer we’ve seen to date, and is the lowest in over six months. Microsoft’s Surface Go 2 delivers a 10.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display and is an ideal machine to handle note taking and paper writing for students, as well as general web browsing and more. Alongside a USB-C port, there’s 8GB of RAM to ensure it can keep up with multitaskers and 128GB of solid-state storage to round out the package. Over 730 customers have left 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Microsoft Surface Go Type Cover marked down to $69 in black. Usually fetching $100, you’re saving 31% with today’s offer marking one of the best prices to date and undercutting the discounts on other colors by $18 or more. Designed to go with the Surface Go 2 above, this brings a full-sized keyboard as well as a trackpad into the mix and carries a 4.8/5 star rating from over 260 customers.

But if it’s a machine for your Apple setup, the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro has dropped to $2,099 following a notable $300 discount. That’s alongside some previous-generation MacBook models that are on sale today, as well as everything else in our Apple guide.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 features:

New 10.5” Surface Go 2 is perfect for keeping up and winding down — delivering tablet portability with laptop versatility, long battery life, a stunning touchscreen, and Windows security for the whole family. Browse, shop, and manage email with ease, relax with your favorite TV shows, and much more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Microsoft

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Organize your LEGO collection with these storage bricks...
Govee’s LED flashlight features a 1,000-lumen bri...
Gigabit performance adorns Tenda’s 8-Port Etherne...
Up your game with the USB-C + rechargeable Elite Series...
DYMO rechargeable LabelManager 280 pairs with macOS, mo...
Amazon will ship Furinno’s Abbott Desk to your do...
Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 15000mAh Solar Power B...
Amazon offers winter gear from $8 Prime shipped: Gloves...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Microsoft takes up to $360 off Surface Book 3, Pro 7 bundles, and more

$360 off Learn More
Reg. $50+

Winix Ultrasonic 4L Cool Mist Humidifier now down to $34 for today only (Reg. $50+)

$34 Learn More
Save 25%

Organize your LEGO collection with these storage bricks from $13 (Save up to 25%)

From $13 Learn More
Reg. $70

NERF’s Rival Artemis XVII blasts 30 rounds at 100 feet/second, now $30 (60% off)

$30 Learn More
37% off

Govee’s LED flashlight features a 1,000-lumen brightness at just $18 on Amazon

$18 Learn More

Target’s Superbowl Collection has you game day ready with apparel, games, cooking tools, and more

From $5 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 40V 21-inch Electric Self-propelled Lawn Mower $397.50, more

Learn More
Save 22%

Gigabit performance adorns Tenda’s 8-Port Ethernet Switch at $14 (Save 22%)

$14 Learn More