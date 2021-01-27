Microsoft Surface Go 2 falls to best price in six months at $515, more from $69

Amazon currently offers the Microsoft Surface Go 2 Intel Pentium/8GB/128GB for $514.99 shipped. Usually fetching $550, today’s offer is good for a $35 price cut, marks the third-best offer we’ve seen to date, and is the lowest in over six months. Microsoft’s Surface Go 2 delivers a 10.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display and is an ideal machine to handle note taking and paper writing for students, as well as general web browsing and more. Alongside a USB-C port, there’s 8GB of RAM to ensure it can keep up with multitaskers and 128GB of solid-state storage to round out the package. Over 730 customers have left 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Microsoft Surface Go Type Cover marked down to $69 in black. Usually fetching $100, you’re saving 31% with today’s offer marking one of the best prices to date and undercutting the discounts on other colors by $18 or more. Designed to go with the Surface Go 2 above, this brings a full-sized keyboard as well as a trackpad into the mix and carries a 4.8/5 star rating from over 260 customers.

But if it’s a machine for your Apple setup, the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro has dropped to $2,099 following a notable $300 discount. That’s alongside some previous-generation MacBook models that are on sale today, as well as everything else in our Apple guide.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 features:

New 10.5” Surface Go 2 is perfect for keeping up and winding down — delivering tablet portability with laptop versatility, long battery life, a stunning touchscreen, and Windows security for the whole family. Browse, shop, and manage email with ease, relax with your favorite TV shows, and much more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!