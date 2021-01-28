FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Speedometer GPS Pro, QR and Barcode Scanner PRO, more

Reg. $1+ FREE+

All of today’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. Much of yesterday’s most notable deals are still live down below as well, but it is now time to roundup all of today’s fresh new price drops. This afternoon’s collection has freebie icon packs and other productivity suites as well as puzzlers, and some driving apps. You’ll find titles like Speedometer GPS Pro, Accumulator PDF creator, QR and Barcode Scanner PRO, Pandemia: Virus Outbreak, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look.  

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Alongside ongoing deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip and the Google Pixel 4a 5G, this morning we spotted a $290 price drop on select OnePlus smartphone models. While you can still save $100 on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup, today we have the Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch and other wearables starting from $80. On the accessory side of things, the latest Anker sale is still live from from $11 and you’ll find plenty more audio and charging deals in our Smartphone Accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Shadow of the Colossus $13, XCOM 2 Collection $20, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Speedometer GPS Pro:

This app can track your speed, distance, time, location and also can get start time, time elapsed, avg speed, max speed, altitude…Save your track info…Switch between car speedometer and bike cyclometer…mph, knot and km/h mode…Display satellites status…Speed chart.

